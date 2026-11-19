Patrick Stewart's Cause of Death Revealed — Weeks After 'Star Trek' Legend's Family Announced His Heartbreaking Passing at 86
Nov. 19 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Patrick Stewart's cause of death has been determined three weeks after his family announced the beloved actor's passing at the age of 86, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Star Trek: The Next Generation icon died from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed on Thursday, November 19.
Patrick Stewart Suffered Cardiopulmonary Arrest
Stewart's death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of death, with a neurocognitive disorder involving Lewy bodies also cited as a contributing condition; TMZ was the first to report.
His remains were disposed of through alkaline hydrolysis, an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cremation or burial that uses water and alkaline chemicals to break down the body.
Patrick Stewart Died at Home in the Care of His Wife
Stewart's family revealed that his battle with Alzheimer's was a brief one when announcing his death.
"We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife, Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," an October 29 statement released by his family read.
It added, "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all."
Stewart had been married to his third wife, Sunny Ozell, 47, since 2013, five years after they met in 2008 while she was working as a waitress at a Brooklyn pizzeria near the theater where the actor was performing in a play.
Patrick Stewart Stayed Out of the Public Eye in Recent Years
Stewart made very few public appearances in recent years.
The X-Men star was in Paramount +'s Star Trek: Picard, which aired for three seasons from 2000 through 2023 and focused on his Starfleet commander character later in life.
His final on-screen role will be reprising Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday
Most recently, the West Yorkshire, England, native lent his unmistakable deep voice to a character in the 2026 Hugh Jackman film The Sheep Detectives, reuniting him with his Logan co-star.
One of the last public photos of Stewart was taken on November 9, 2024, showing him cheering on his childhood football club, Huddersfield Town, during a match against Crawley Town in England.
Patrick Stewart Initially Passed on Revisiting His Picard Character One Last Time
In his 2023 memoir, Making It So, Stewart revealed that he initially had no interest in revisiting his beloved Picard character.
"My instant reaction? 'No, definitely not interested. Sorry," Stewart shared about the prospect of meeting with acclaimed screenwriters Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman in 2018 for an idea they had about revisiting where Picard's later life would have taken him.
"I was done with him. I had said everything I wanted to say about him. His journey, as far as I was concerned, was complete, and for the remainder of my life, I was eager to find work as far away from Star Trek as possible, to keep moving forward as an actor," Stewart told readers.
He eventually agreed to play Picard one more time "in entirely new settings with entirely new characters," with the condition that "Picard would no longer be serving in Starfleet, and he was not to wear any kind of uniform or badges." Stewart also demanded that the "series would run for no more than three seasons."
Stewart got his wishes for the first two seasons of Picard, but the third season saw Starfleet uniforms return, along with original members of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast.