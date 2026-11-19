In his 2023 memoir, Making It So, Stewart revealed that he initially had no interest in revisiting his beloved Picard character.

"My instant reaction? 'No, definitely not interested. Sorry," Stewart shared about the prospect of meeting with acclaimed screenwriters Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman in 2018 for an idea they had about revisiting where Picard's later life would have taken him.

"I was done with him. I had said everything I wanted to say about him. His journey, as far as I was concerned, was complete, and for the remainder of my life, I was eager to find work as far away from Star Trek as possible, to keep moving forward as an actor," Stewart told readers.

He eventually agreed to play Picard one more time "in entirely new settings with entirely new characters," with the condition that "Picard would no longer be serving in Starfleet, and he was not to wear any kind of uniform or badges." Stewart also demanded that the "series would run for no more than three seasons."

Stewart got his wishes for the first two seasons of Picard, but the third season saw Starfleet uniforms return, along with original members of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast.