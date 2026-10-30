EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Heartbreaking Final Photos Revealed Following his Tragic Death

Stewart, who died on Wednesday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, had supported the Yorkshire team since he was seven.

The poignant monochrome image shows Stewart wearing his team's blue-and-white colors and beaming from the stands as he watched the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

His final known public outing has taken on heartbreaking significance following Thursday's announcement of his death, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and the football community.

Huddersfield Town paid tribute to its most famous supporter, describing him as "a titan of his craft and a legend and hero to millions worldwide."

The club added: "Fiercely proud of his Yorkshire roots, Sir Patrick was a Terrier in every sense, and we're proud to have counted him as one of our own."