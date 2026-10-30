EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Heartbreaking Final Photos Revealed Following his Tragic Death
Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Patrick Stewart's heartbreaking final known public picture shows the legendary actor smiling as he watched his beloved Huddersfield Town play – nearly two years before his death at age 86, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Star Trek and X-Men star was photographed cheering on his childhood football club during a match against Crawley Town in England on November 9, 2024.
Final Huddersfield Town Outing
Stewart, who died on Wednesday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, had supported the Yorkshire team since he was seven.
The poignant monochrome image shows Stewart wearing his team's blue-and-white colors and beaming from the stands as he watched the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
His final known public outing has taken on heartbreaking significance following Thursday's announcement of his death, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and the football community.
Huddersfield Town paid tribute to its most famous supporter, describing him as "a titan of his craft and a legend and hero to millions worldwide."
The club added: "Fiercely proud of his Yorkshire roots, Sir Patrick was a Terrier in every sense, and we're proud to have counted him as one of our own."
Lifelong Football Devotion
Stewart had previously spoken passionately about his lifelong devotion to the club, explaining that football continued to bring him the same excitement he experienced as a young boy.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I've been a fan for 70 years. I get the same rush when I walk up the steps of any stadium, no matter where it is."
His longtime spokesperson confirmed Stewart died surrounded by loved ones, including his wife, singer Sunny Ozell, following what was described as a brief illness.
In an emotional statement, his family said: "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."
Iconic Acting Career
Born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, Stewart grew up in a working-class household before leaving school at 15 and pursuing acting.
He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, establishing himself as a distinguished stage performer before achieving international fame as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987.
He subsequently portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, appearing alongside Hugh Jackman, 58, who played Wolverine.
Jackman paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing: "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man."
He added: "I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."
Fellow actor Kyle MacLachlan, 67, who appeared alongside Stewart in David Lynch's Dune, also remembered their friendship.
MacLachlan wrote alongside a series of throwback images of him partying with Stewart: "My friend, we shared some memorable times… from the deserts of Arrakis to the mysterious jungles of Thailand and onto the New York stage. I already miss you. You will always be my Gurney Halleck and I, your young pup."
Legacy and Final Role
Stewart's six-decade career brought him two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and a knighthood in 2010 for services to drama.
The actor, who also championed survivors of domestic violence and veterans' mental health, is survived by Ozell and his children, Daniel and Sophie Stewart.
He is also due to appear posthumously as Professor Xavier in Marvel's forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
One of MacLachlan's images showed Stewart reclining in bed with his arm behind his head, reading a book with a smile on his silver-bearded face.