'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Faces Fresh Family Drama as Daughter Brielle Biermann Snubs Kroy From Wedding Guest List Amid KJ's Alleged 'Sexual Assault' Case

Kim Zolciak is facing another family setback as daughter Brielle Biermann prepares to marry Billy Seidl in November, with Kroy Biermann reportedly left off the guest list.

Kroy, who legally adopted Brielle and her sister, Ariana Biermann, in 2013, did not receive an invitation to the upcoming wedding, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Brielle and Kroy are no longer close, adding another layer to the family's strained relationships amid his contentious divorce from Kim.

The reported snub comes as the family also deals with the criminal case involving Kim and Kroy's 15-year-old son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., who has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges.