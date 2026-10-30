Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Zolciak

'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Faces Fresh Family Drama as Daughter Brielle Biermann Snubs Kroy From Wedding Guest List Amid KJ's Alleged 'Sexual Assault' Case

Brielle Biermann left her adoptive dad Kroy off the guest list for her November wedding
Source: MEGA

Brielle Biermann left her adoptive dad Kroy off the guest list for her November wedding

Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Zolciak is facing another family setback as daughter Brielle Biermann prepares to marry Billy Seidl in November, with Kroy Biermann reportedly left off the guest list.

Kroy, who legally adopted Brielle and her sister, Ariana Biermann, in 2013, did not receive an invitation to the upcoming wedding, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Brielle and Kroy are no longer close, adding another layer to the family's strained relationships amid his contentious divorce from Kim.

The reported snub comes as the family also deals with the criminal case involving Kim and Kroy's 15-year-old son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., who has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Kroy Biermann Left Off Brielle's Wedding Guest List?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Brielle and Kroy aren’t close anymore amid the messy divorce with mom Kim
Source: MEGA

Brielle and Kroy aren’t close anymore amid the messy divorce with mom Kim

TMZ reported on October 30 that Kroy never received an invitation to Brielle's November wedding. The outlet's sources said the father and daughter have grown apart over the past several years.

Brielle had already acknowledged the strained relationship in July, when she told TMZ that she had not spoken to Kroy recently and was unsure whether he would attend her wedding.

She also said she was unhappy with some of his recent interactions with Kim.

At the time, Brielle said Kroy's attendance was still "in the air" and that she did not agree with "a lot of the things that he's done."

Her comments came months after a judge temporarily awarded Kroy primary physical custody of the couple's four younger children.

Article continues below advertisement

What Has Brielle's Sister Ariana Said About Their Relationship With Kroy?

15-year-old KJ pleaded not guilty to s*xual assault charges
Source: KROYBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

15-year-old KJ pleaded not guilty to s*xual assault charges

Ariana has also spoken about the breakdown in her relationship with Kroy.

In July, she told TMZ that she was no longer speaking to him and described the situation as "really sad." She said the sisters had tried to maintain their relationship with Kroy outside their parents' divorce but ultimately struggled to make it work.

Ariana also acknowledged Kroy's role in her upbringing, saying, "I wouldn't be who I am without him." She described the events of the past few years as "heartbreaking," according to the outlet.

Ariana is expected to serve as Brielle's maid of honor at the November wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Happening in Kim and Kroy's Son's Criminal Case?

KJ faces multiple felony counts including aggravated sodomy and s*xual battery
Source: MEGA

KJ faces multiple felony counts including aggravated sodomy and s*xual battery

The family tensions are unfolding alongside KJ's criminal case. The teenager was arrested in August and later indicted on seven felony charges stemming from allegations involving a female minor.

The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16.

KJ pleaded not guilty to all seven charges on October 5, according to court documents filed by his attorney, Jason Sheffield. His defense has also sought to have the case transferred to juvenile court.

Sheffield has maintained his client's innocence, while Kim has publicly defended her son. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the case remains ongoing.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford's Net Worth: Breaking Down the Iconic Supermodel's Massive Fortune — Including Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Photo of Patrick Stewart

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Heartbreaking Final Photos Revealed Following his Tragic Death

How Did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Family Rift Begin?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Brielle and her sister Ariana have both cut off contact with Kroy during the family split
Source: MEGA

Brielle and her sister Ariana have both cut off contact with Kroy during the family split

Kim and Kroy married in November 2011 and later became parents to KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. Kroy legally adopted Brielle and Ariana in July 2013, making him their legal father.

The couple filed for divorce in 2023 after more than 11 years of marriage, beginning a prolonged legal battle that has included disputes over their children and custody.

In May 2026, Kroy was temporarily awarded primary physical custody of their four younger children, while he and Kim continued to share joint legal custody.

Brielle has previously supported her mother during the custody dispute. With Kroy now reportedly excluded from Brielle's wedding, the fractured family relationships have become another visible consequence of the former couple's ongoing legal battle.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.