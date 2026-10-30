'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Faces Fresh Family Drama as Daughter Brielle Biermann Snubs Kroy From Wedding Guest List Amid KJ's Alleged 'Sexual Assault' Case
Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Kim Zolciak is facing another family setback as daughter Brielle Biermann prepares to marry Billy Seidl in November, with Kroy Biermann reportedly left off the guest list.
Kroy, who legally adopted Brielle and her sister, Ariana Biermann, in 2013, did not receive an invitation to the upcoming wedding, according to TMZ.
Sources told the outlet that Brielle and Kroy are no longer close, adding another layer to the family's strained relationships amid his contentious divorce from Kim.
The reported snub comes as the family also deals with the criminal case involving Kim and Kroy's 15-year-old son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., who has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges.
Why Was Kroy Biermann Left Off Brielle's Wedding Guest List?
TMZ reported on October 30 that Kroy never received an invitation to Brielle's November wedding. The outlet's sources said the father and daughter have grown apart over the past several years.
Brielle had already acknowledged the strained relationship in July, when she told TMZ that she had not spoken to Kroy recently and was unsure whether he would attend her wedding.
She also said she was unhappy with some of his recent interactions with Kim.
At the time, Brielle said Kroy's attendance was still "in the air" and that she did not agree with "a lot of the things that he's done."
Her comments came months after a judge temporarily awarded Kroy primary physical custody of the couple's four younger children.
What Has Brielle's Sister Ariana Said About Their Relationship With Kroy?
Ariana has also spoken about the breakdown in her relationship with Kroy.
In July, she told TMZ that she was no longer speaking to him and described the situation as "really sad." She said the sisters had tried to maintain their relationship with Kroy outside their parents' divorce but ultimately struggled to make it work.
Ariana also acknowledged Kroy's role in her upbringing, saying, "I wouldn't be who I am without him." She described the events of the past few years as "heartbreaking," according to the outlet.
Ariana is expected to serve as Brielle's maid of honor at the November wedding.
What Is Happening in Kim and Kroy's Son's Criminal Case?
The family tensions are unfolding alongside KJ's criminal case. The teenager was arrested in August and later indicted on seven felony charges stemming from allegations involving a female minor.
The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16.
KJ pleaded not guilty to all seven charges on October 5, according to court documents filed by his attorney, Jason Sheffield. His defense has also sought to have the case transferred to juvenile court.
Sheffield has maintained his client's innocence, while Kim has publicly defended her son. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the case remains ongoing.
How Did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Family Rift Begin?
Kim and Kroy married in November 2011 and later became parents to KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. Kroy legally adopted Brielle and Ariana in July 2013, making him their legal father.
The couple filed for divorce in 2023 after more than 11 years of marriage, beginning a prolonged legal battle that has included disputes over their children and custody.
In May 2026, Kroy was temporarily awarded primary physical custody of their four younger children, while he and Kim continued to share joint legal custody.
Brielle has previously supported her mother during the custody dispute. With Kroy now reportedly excluded from Brielle's wedding, the fractured family relationships have become another visible consequence of the former couple's ongoing legal battle.