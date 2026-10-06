'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Son KJ, 15, Pleads Not Guilty to Aggravated Child Molestation and Sexual Battery
Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s son Kroy 'KJ' Biermann has pleaded not guilty in his sexual assault case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 15-year-old's attorney, Jason Sheffield, officially filed the plea with the Fulton County Superior Court on Monday, October 5.
Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Pleads Not Guilty
KJ is facing charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in April at a local gym. Allegedly, KJ ran into a mutual friend and suggested they go to the co-ed sauna. The accuser alleges that once they were in the sauna, she was molested.
Sheffield waived KJ's formal arraignment, which is currently set for Wednesday, October 14. He also asked that a court hearing be scheduled to transfer the case to Fulton County Juvenile Court.
KJ was arrested on August 17, 2026. The following month, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge granted him a $200K bond. Upon his release, he went to his mother's house, where he's been wearing a GPS ankle monitor and attending school remotely.
Kim Zolciak Speaks Out
Zolciak has vehemently denied the allegations on her son's behalf.
"The allegations being made against my son are nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling," she said in a statement. "He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged."
She continued, "My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found."
'No One Should Be Publicly Condemned'
"False accusations can have devastating consequences not only for the person being accused, but also for genuine survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Every legitimate allegation deserves to be taken seriously and investigated based on the facts and evidence,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained.
"At the same time, no one should be publicly condemned based solely on an accusation," she added.
"We remain confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth, and we ask that people allow the proper process to take its course rather than spreading unproven allegations,” Zolciak concluded.