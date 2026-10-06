Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kim Zolciak

'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Son KJ, 15, Pleads Not Guilty to Aggravated Child Molestation and Sexual Battery

Split photo of Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak, and KJ Biermann
Source: MEGA; ALPHARETTA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s son, Kroy 'KJ' Biermann, is accused of molesting a girl in a sauna.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s son Kroy 'KJ' Biermann has pleaded not guilty in his sexual assault case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The 15-year-old's attorney, Jason Sheffield, officially filed the plea with the Fulton County Superior Court on Monday, October 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Pleads Not Guilty

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann
Source: MEGA

Zolciak and Biermann’s son, KJ, is facing various charges including molestation.

KJ is facing charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in April at a local gym. Allegedly, KJ ran into a mutual friend and suggested they go to the co-ed sauna. The accuser alleges that once they were in the sauna, she was molested.

Sheffield waived KJ's formal arraignment, which is currently set for Wednesday, October 14. He also asked that a court hearing be scheduled to transfer the case to Fulton County Juvenile Court.

KJ was arrested on August 17, 2026. The following month, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge granted him a $200K bond. Upon his release, he went to his mother's house, where he's been wearing a GPS ankle monitor and attending school remotely.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak Speaks Out

Photo of Kroy 'KJ' Biermann, Kim Zolciak
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

The couple's son has pleaded not guilty in his sexual assault case.

Zolciak has vehemently denied the allegations on her son's behalf.

"The allegations being made against my son are nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling," she said in a statement. "He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged."

She continued, "My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found."

Article continues below advertisement

'No One Should Be Publicly Condemned'

Image of Kroy 'KJ' Biermann was arrested on August 17, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Zolciak defended her son.

"False accusations can have devastating consequences not only for the person being accused, but also for genuine survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Every legitimate allegation deserves to be taken seriously and investigated based on the facts and evidence,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained.

"At the same time, no one should be publicly condemned based solely on an accusation," she added.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Bette Davis admitted to a fling with Howard Hughes later in her life.

Bette Davis' Loves and Losses: Late Hollywood Star Had 4 Marriages, 3 Divorces — and an Affair With Howard Hughes

picture of Bryan Seaver and dolly parton

Dolly Parton's Estate Claims Icon's Sacked Security Chief Nephew Unleashed Expletive-Ridden Emails Days Before Her Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Kim Zolciak says her son, Kroy 'KJ' Biermann, is innocent.
Source: MEGA

Zolciak says her son is innocent.

"We remain confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth, and we ask that people allow the proper process to take its course rather than spreading unproven allegations,” Zolciak concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.