'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Son KJ, 15, Pleads Not Guilty to Aggravated Child Molestation and Sexual Battery

KJ is facing charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in April at a local gym. Allegedly, KJ ran into a mutual friend and suggested they go to the co-ed sauna. The accuser alleges that once they were in the sauna, she was molested.

Sheffield waived KJ's formal arraignment, which is currently set for Wednesday, October 14. He also asked that a court hearing be scheduled to transfer the case to Fulton County Juvenile Court.

KJ was arrested on August 17, 2026. The following month, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge granted him a $200K bond. Upon his release, he went to his mother's house, where he's been wearing a GPS ankle monitor and attending school remotely.