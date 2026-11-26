EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Putting Children to Work at Home' to Avoid 'Bad Behavior'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine is said to be determined to stop her three children from developing bad attitudes by putting them to work around the family home, insisting royal privilege should never become an excuse for avoiding everyday responsibilities.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales, 44, has introduced a structured household chore system for Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, as she and Prince William, 44, attempt to provide their children with an upbringing resembling that of ordinary families.
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Royal biographer Christopher Andersen, author of Kate!, claims Catherine has established a daily schedule allocating domestic duties to each child.
A royal source has also suggested the approach reflects Catherine's determination to ensure her children remain grounded despite their extraordinary circumstances.
They said: "Catherine is acutely aware that her children are growing up surrounded by privileges most youngsters could never imagine. The last thing she wants is for them to develop a sense of entitlement or bad behavior and assume that other people will always be there to do everything for them. Giving them chores is her way of reinforcing the message that being royal doesn't mean being exempt from the ordinary responsibilities of family life."
No 'Bad' Behavior Allowed at Home>
The insider added: "Catherine wants George, Charlotte, and Louis to understand that everyone contributes to keeping a household running, regardless of their position or future titles. Making their beds, preparing breakfast, and tidying up might seem like small things, but Catherine sees these routines as essential lessons in independence, discipline, and respect for others.
"There is a very deliberate effort to prevent the children from becoming spoiled or demanding. Catherine knows they will eventually encounter enormous wealth, public attention and special treatment, but she doesn't want those experiences to shape how they behave toward other people. She believes children need boundaries, expectations, and consequences, even when they are growing up inside the monarchy."
"Catherine's own upbringing has clearly influenced her approach," the source continued. "She experienced family life outside the royal institution and understands the importance of ordinary routines. Rather than allowing the children to become accustomed to having everything handed to them, she wants them to appreciate effort and take pride in completing tasks themselves."
Kitchen Schedule Preps Future King for School
Andersen said Catherine takes an "organized" approach to distributing household responsibilities.
He said: "When it comes to household chores, Kate is extremely organized."
The author added: "There is a schedule that she draws up and posts in the kitchen, dividing up daily tasks among the kids."
According to Andersen, the children are expected to make their beds each morning, prepare their own breakfasts and clean up after themselves.
The biographer suggested these habits would also help future King George adapt to the expectations of boarding school.
He added: "It's a good thing that Prince George was accustomed to making his own bed at home."
Dish-Washing Duties Keep Royal Kids Grounded
Catherine has previously spoken publicly about involving her family in domestic tasks, including washing dishes.
She said: "I love washing up. I really do."
The princess added: "(Prince William) does the drying. We are a good double act. And we get the children involved."
Andersen described Catherine's emphasis on ordinary responsibilities as particularly important given the children's unusual upbringing.
He said: "It's a valuable lesson for any child growing up under such abnormal circumstances."
George is second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince William, and is expected to become king following William's eventual reign.