The couple announced their plan to marry on Instagram, sharing romantic photographs alongside the caption "A lifetime of us" – raising the possibility that Harry could join the celebrations.

A source familiar with the Sussexes' social circle suggested the engagement could provide an opportunity for Harry to reconnect with one of his closest friends.

The insider said: "Nacho and his family have been an enormous part of Harry's life for nearly two decades, so Hilario's engagement is the kind of milestone he would naturally want to celebrate. Harry has watched the children grow up, and there is a genuine closeness between the two families. If celebrations take place in America, it would make sense for Harry to try to attend."

The source added: "With so much attention focused on his difficult relationship with William, an occasion like this would offer Harry something entirely different – a chance to enjoy a happy family gathering surrounded by people who have remained loyal to him. The Figueras family has consistently supported Harry through some of the most challenging periods of his life."