EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'May Be Set for US Trip' for Huge Celebration
Nov. 26 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry could be preparing for a trip back to the United States to celebrate the engagement of his close friend's son, which sources told RadarOnline.com would offer the Duke of Sussex a welcome distraction from renewed tensions surrounding his estrangement from the royal family.
The 42-year-old prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, have received news that Hilario Figueras, 26, the eldest son of Harry's longtime friend and Argentine polo star Nacho Figueras, is engaged to real estate agent Nicole Cardona.
Polo Pal's Engagement Sparks Prince Harry Reunion Hopes
The couple announced their plan to marry on Instagram, sharing romantic photographs alongside the caption "A lifetime of us" – raising the possibility that Harry could join the celebrations.
A source familiar with the Sussexes' social circle suggested the engagement could provide an opportunity for Harry to reconnect with one of his closest friends.
The insider said: "Nacho and his family have been an enormous part of Harry's life for nearly two decades, so Hilario's engagement is the kind of milestone he would naturally want to celebrate. Harry has watched the children grow up, and there is a genuine closeness between the two families. If celebrations take place in America, it would make sense for Harry to try to attend."
The source added: "With so much attention focused on his difficult relationship with William, an occasion like this would offer Harry something entirely different – a chance to enjoy a happy family gathering surrounded by people who have remained loyal to him. The Figueras family has consistently supported Harry through some of the most challenging periods of his life."
Sussexes Eye Joyful Escape With Loyal Pals
A second source suggested Markle could also attend any forthcoming celebrations.
They added: "This isn't simply a friendship between two men who happen to share a passion for polo. Their wives know each other, their children have spent time together, and there is a real sense of extended family. A wedding or engagement party would be an important occasion for everyone involved."
Hilario previously competed against Harry at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2025.
Two-Decade Bond Built on Polo and Charity
Harry's friendship with Nacho dates back to 2007, shortly after the prince established the Sentebale charity with Prince Seeiso to support vulnerable children in Lesotho.
Nacho discussed their longstanding relationship in a 2022 interview.
He said: "From day one, I saw how committed (Harry) was to his charity."
Nacho was also among the first friends to learn about Harry's developing relationship with Meghan following their initial date in London.
He and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, attended the couple's 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle.
Harry subsequently acknowledged their friendship in his memoir Spare, thanking Nachos and Delfina for their "unwavering friendship and support."
Wedding Buzz Meets Threat to Royal Titles
The engagement news comes amid fresh claims about the future of Harry's royal status.
In his forthcoming book Dukes of Hazard, royal writer Tom Sykes claims Prince William, 44, is considering a substantial restructuring of the monarchy when he becomes king.
The proposals could restrict royal titles and HRH styles to members actively undertaking official duties, potentially affecting Harry's position.
Harry and William's once-close relationship deteriorated after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Tensions deepened following the Sussexes' explosive interviews, Netflix documentary, and Harry's memoir Spare, which detailed private family disputes.
Despite occasional appearances at royal events, the brothers remain estranged, with reconciliation "highly unlikely," according to our sources.