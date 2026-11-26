Rob Lowe Reveals Truth Behind Shock Exit from 'The West Wing' — 'Everybody Else Got Raises, I Didn’t'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Rob Lowe has opened up about his reasons for leaving blockbuster TV series The West Wing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 62, claims he didn’t feel valued by show bosses, which sparked his decision to quit after just four seasons.
'It All Sounds So Petty'
Recalling his resignation, which he now dubs "petty", Lowe admits money was a major factor.
He explained: "When people wanna do a deep dive on The West Wing, I'm always reminded that nobody wants to hear that The Beatles hated each other. We just wanna hear Sergeant Pepper's, man.
"It all sounds so petty. I mean, that’s kind of the way I feel about it.
"So what happened was everybody else eventually got raises, and I didn't."
'It Was Unfair That Everybody Else Has Been Rewarded'
Lowe was earning $75,000 per episode, the same salary he had started the series off with, while Martin Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet, had his salary tripled to $300,000 per episode.
Their co-stars Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, and John Spencer were previously earning $30,000 per episode before making their way up to "just north of $70,000 per episode this season," with "bumps of around per cent in subsequent seasons."
Lowe continued: "And I went to Aaron (Sorkin), and I said, 'Look, I think it’s unfair that everybody else has been rewarded for the success of the show.
"'But the last time you wrote an episode specific for me, I got nominated for an Emmy for it.
Kids' Sparked Quit Decision
"If you will do that for me two out of 22 episodes, I’ll stay,'" Lowe shared. "And he said, 'I think you have pretty good stuff right now.'"
Ultimately, the decision for Lowe to leave was inspired by his children, who he said "were just getting old enough to start having relationships."
Speaking in his new Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider, he added: "And I was thinking, 'How could I ever advocate for them to stand up for themselves?'
"Like a popular friend or a really pretty girl, but its' somebody that looks like it's the greatest thing that ever was, but behind closed doors, they don’t value you, and maybe even treat you like s---.
"How could i ever empower my kids to walk away from that, if I can’t do it myself? And really at the end of the day, when that penny dropped, was when I was like, 'I gotta go.'"
Lowe played Deputy White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn in the NBC drama.
After quitting, he returned for two episodes in the seventh and final season.
Summing up his time on the show, Lowe said: "I'd been in hits, I'd been in flops, I'd been in bad reviews, I'd been in great reviews, but I'd never had a cultural moment… with box office/ratings and critical acclaim like The West Wing."