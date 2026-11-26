"If you will do that for me two out of 22 episodes, I’ll stay,'" Lowe shared. "And he said, 'I think you have pretty good stuff right now.'"

Ultimately, the decision for Lowe to leave was inspired by his children, who he said "were just getting old enough to start having relationships."

Speaking in his new Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider, he added: "And I was thinking, 'How could I ever advocate for them to stand up for themselves?'

"Like a popular friend or a really pretty girl, but its' somebody that looks like it's the greatest thing that ever was, but behind closed doors, they don’t value you, and maybe even treat you like s---.