Bill Maher Makes Surprising Admission About Trump as He Defends Don's 'Good Ideas' — But Hails Barack Obama as The 'Best President'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bill Maher named Barack Obama the best president of his lifetime while acknowledging that Donald Trump has had some good ideas during his presidency.
During his November 24 interview with Piers Morgan for the new One on One with Piers Morgan series, the comedian defended several of Trump's positions, arguing that political hostility can prevent people from recognizing when an opponent gets something right.
However, Maher maintained that Trump's biggest problem has been the way his administration has carried out those ideas.
Maher Praises Obama's Presidency
When Morgan asked Maher to identify the best president of his lifetime, the Real Time host did not hesitate to choose Obama.
"Obama," he replied, praising the former president for taking office during the 2008 financial crisis and navigating the country through the economic turmoil.
Maher also revealed that he donated $1 million to Obama's re-election campaign because he considered it particularly important for America's first Black president to win a second term.
He credited Obama with making difficult decisions despite receiving criticism and poor advice from both political parties.
Maher specifically recalled Republican Mitt Romney's suggestion that General Motors be allowed to fail during the financial crisis.
He also praised Obama's handling of the bank and auto industry bailouts, saying the government recovered most of the money.
Obama's Record on Immigration and Security
The conversation also turned to aspects of Obama's presidency that Maher said were often overlooked by his liberal allies.
Morgan pointed out that Obama deported more than 3 million people and pursued tough immigration enforcement policies.
Maher agreed, acknowledging the former president's reputation as the "Deporter-in-Chief."
He also brought up Obama's use of drone strikes in Afghanistan and his decision to keep the Guantanamo Bay detention facility open despite previously promising to close it.
Maher further argued that the Affordable Care Act, Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, was paid for.
He suggested that portraying Obama as a far-left radical ignored the former president's actual record.
Maher Sees Merit in Some Trump Policies
Maher offered a more complicated assessment of Trump, describing his return to the presidency as "the greatest comeback in American presidential history."
He argued that some critics had become so consumed by their dislike of the president that they dismissed virtually everything associated with him.
Discussing Trump's proposed White House ballroom, Maher said he did not oppose the project, despite considering it relatively insignificant.
The comedian also agreed with Morgan that Trump had legitimate concerns about NATO members' defense spending and border security.
He additionally supported criticism of American colleges, arguing that some institutions had become too focused on indoctrination rather than education.
"Not every idea he had was bad," Maher said, comparing America to a town that needed cleaning up and Trump to a "corrupt sheriff."
Maher Criticizes Trump's Execution of Policies
Despite acknowledging Trump's proposals, Maher was critical of how the administration had attempted to put them into practice.
He argued that several initiatives went too far or "went off the tracks," blaming the problems on officials selected for their loyalty rather than their competence.
"That's who he has in administration, not competent people, people who are loyal because that's the only thing he cares about," Maher said.
He added that the administration's poor execution had undermined some policies that initially had merit.
Maher's comments offered a distinction between agreeing with individual political proposals and endorsing the people responsible for implementing them.