RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bill Maher named Barack Obama the best president of his lifetime while acknowledging that Donald Trump has had some good ideas during his presidency.

During his November 24 interview with Piers Morgan for the new One on One with Piers Morgan series, the comedian defended several of Trump's positions, arguing that political hostility can prevent people from recognizing when an opponent gets something right.

However, Maher maintained that Trump's biggest problem has been the way his administration has carried out those ideas.