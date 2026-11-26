RadarOnline.com can reveal that The Diana Award, the charity established in memory of Princess Diana and supported by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, has been placed into administration after 27 years.

The announcement marks a significant development for an organization that has remained a connection between the estranged brothers despite their ongoing feud.

The charity announced the decision on November 26, explaining that independent financial advice had made clear it could no longer meet its obligations. William has since issued a personal message expressing his sadness over the development.