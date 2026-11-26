Prince William and Harry's Bitter Rift Claims Another Casualty as Princess Diana's Beloved Charity Goes Bust After 27 Years
Nov. 26 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that The Diana Award, the charity established in memory of Princess Diana and supported by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, has been placed into administration after 27 years.
The announcement marks a significant development for an organization that has remained a connection between the estranged brothers despite their ongoing feud.
The charity announced the decision on November 26, explaining that independent financial advice had made clear it could no longer meet its obligations. William has since issued a personal message expressing his sadness over the development.
William and Harry's Shared Connection to Diana's Charity Comes to an End
The Diana Award was established in 1999, two years after Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. William was 15 at the time, while Harry was 12.
The organization was launched by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to honor Diana's belief that young people could make a difference in their communities and beyond.
Both princes have supported the charity over the years, although their involvement has increasingly taken place separately amid their strained relationship.
The brothers have attended different Diana Award events in recent years, making the organization a notable remaining connection to their mother's charitable legacy.
Prince William Issues Personal Message Following Closure Announcement
William responded to the news with a statement acknowledging the charity's contribution to young people around the world.
"The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better. I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years," the Prince of Wales said.
According to reports, William is deeply sorry about the development but believes his mother's legacy will continue in many different ways.
Prince Harry, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on the charity's administration announcement.
Diana Award Reveals 27-Year Impact on Young People
In its statement, the organization reflected on the work it had carried out since its creation and the number of young people it had helped.
"Twenty-seven years ago, the Diana Awards were created to honour Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people had the power to change their community, their country and the world," the charity said.
It revealed that more than 50,000 young people had received the Diana Award, while thousands more had benefited from its anti-bullying initiatives and mentoring programs.
The organization also thanked those who had supported its work, emphasizing that the achievements of the young people it recognized would remain meaningful despite the latest development.
What Administration Means for Princess Diana's Charity
The charity confirmed that its directors had appointed Nick Parsk of Oury Clark Chartered Accountants as joint administrator.
The announcement did not provide further details about the organization's financial difficulties. Administration is an insolvency process, however, and does not automatically mean that an organization has been permanently dissolved.
The development comes just weeks after the charity held its virtual awards ceremony on November 4, celebrating 198 young people from 44 countries.
Both William and Harry sent separate congratulatory letters to the recipients, demonstrating that they continued to support the initiative individually despite their personal differences.
The latest announcement leaves the future of the organization uncertain, although its contribution to recognizing young people over nearly three decades remains part of Diana's enduring legacy.