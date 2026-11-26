EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Replaced Estranged Harry' With 'Another Royal Brother'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to have found a new brother figure in Mike Tindall, and is understood to be turning to the former rugby star for companionship and support as his once-close relationship with Prince Harry remains fractured, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Prince of Wales, 44, has grown increasingly close to Tindall, 48, who is married to his cousin Zara Tindall, 45, the daughter of Princess Anne, 76.
Prince William Replaces Harry With 'Brother' Mike Tindall
Their friendship is thought to have strengthened since Harry, 42, and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, stepped back from royal duties in 2020, leaving William facing the pressures of his future role as king without the support of his younger brother.
A palace source claimed: "For much of his life, Harry was the person William could turn to when he wanted to escape the extraordinary pressures of being a future monarch. They shared experiences that nobody else could truly understand, but that closeness has been replaced by years of tension and disappointment.
"Mike now appears to provide a different kind of brotherly companionship – someone who can offer friendship, humor and emotional support without constantly reopening painful family wounds. Their relationship seems refreshingly straightforward, and that must be enormously appealing to William after everything that has happened, and he has essentially replaced Harry with Mike as his replacement brother.
Relaxed Rugby Star Offers Drama-Free Loyalty
"One of Mike's greatest strengths is that he belongs to the royal family but has never allowed himself to become overwhelmed by its traditions, rivalries, or internal politics. He can make people feel comfortable, and his relaxed personality offers a welcome contrast to the rigid expectations surrounding William's position."
The insider noted, "They can enjoy a drink, joke about everyday life, and spend time together as fathers rather than royal figures. Mike cannot replace the shared childhood or family history William has with Harry, but he can provide the loyalty, companionship and sense of normality that people traditionally associate with having a close brother. In that respect, he has arguably become one of the most important men in William's personal circle."
A second royal source said: "William has experienced some incredibly difficult years on a personal level, and the breakdown of his relationship with Harry has undoubtedly changed the dynamics of his family. What makes Mike such a valuable presence is that their friendship doesn't come with expectations, unresolved grievances, or the constant possibility of another public disagreement.
Shared Family Ties Fill Painful Void
"They genuinely enjoy each other's company, share a similar sense of humor and have built a connection through their wives and children. Their families spend time together, and that has allowed a strong friendship to develop away from the spotlight," the source continued. "Mike isn't trying to take anybody's place, but he has naturally become someone William can depend on when he wants to escape the responsibilities and complications of royal life.
"There will always be a unique connection between William and Harry because of everything they experienced together as children, particularly the devastating loss of [Princess] Diana. That history cannot simply be forgotten or transferred to somebody else.
"However, William has had to accept that the relationship he once enjoyed with his brother is no longer what it was, and that inevitably changes where he looks for companionship and emotional support. Mike has emerged as a trusted and reassuring figure who understands the family but doesn't bring the same tensions into William's life."
The insider added, "Their closeness shows that, while William may have lost the everyday friendship he once shared with Harry, he has found another member of the royal family who offers him a genuine sense of brotherhood."
Royal Kids Bring Couples Even Closer
William and Harry were once regularly photographed together, including during childhood outings with their mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.
Their relationship subsequently deteriorated following Harry's departure from royal duties and his public criticism of the monarchy.
Tindall, meanwhile, has become a familiar presence at royal gatherings alongside Zara and their three children.
William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, also have three children of similar ages, providing further opportunities for the families to spend time together.