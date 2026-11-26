"They genuinely enjoy each other's company, share a similar sense of humor and have built a connection through their wives and children. Their families spend time together, and that has allowed a strong friendship to develop away from the spotlight," the source continued. "Mike isn't trying to take anybody's place, but he has naturally become someone William can depend on when he wants to escape the responsibilities and complications of royal life.

"There will always be a unique connection between William and Harry because of everything they experienced together as children, particularly the devastating loss of [Princess] Diana. That history cannot simply be forgotten or transferred to somebody else.

"However, William has had to accept that the relationship he once enjoyed with his brother is no longer what it was, and that inevitably changes where he looks for companionship and emotional support. Mike has emerged as a trusted and reassuring figure who understands the family but doesn't bring the same tensions into William's life."

The insider added, "Their closeness shows that, while William may have lost the everyday friendship he once shared with Harry, he has found another member of the royal family who offers him a genuine sense of brotherhood."