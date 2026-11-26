Democratic Backstabber Haley Stevens Gets Roasted Over 'Stick a Fork in the Turkey' Thanksgiving Message After Republican Mike Rogers' Election Loss
Nov. 26 2026, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that outgoing Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens has faced a wave of social media criticism after sharing a Thanksgiving message featuring the phrase "Stick a fork in the turkey, and stick it to 'em."
The Michigan congresswoman posted the message on X on November 25, alongside a photograph of herself with her fiancé, Jason Turkish. The greeting combined a holiday message about respecting political differences with a line that recalled her campaign rhetoric.
The post attracted criticism just weeks after Stevens broke with her party by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race. Rogers subsequently lost to Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed in the November 3 general election.
The controversy also comes as Stevens prepares to leave Congress when her current term expires in January 2027.
Stevens Brings Back Her Campaign Catchphrase
In her Thanksgiving message, Stevens reflected on her background and expressed gratitude for the opportunities available in the United States.
"Grateful to live in a country where a landscaper's daughter can serve four terms in Congress, and a legally blind guy can go to law school and spend his life helping people," she wrote.
She also described America as a country "big enough for every voice," where people can disagree, respect one another and still share a table.
The wording echoed a campaign video from July in which Stevens promised to represent her constituents with enthusiasm and "a little bit of stick-it-to-'em."
Her decision to bring back the expression gave critics another opportunity to comment on her political standing following her endorsement of Rogers.
Critics Mock Stevens' Thanksgiving Greeting
The response on X was mixed, although much of the attention focused on the political meaning of the message.
Some users turned the turkey reference into jokes about Stevens' political future, suggesting her career was finished following her decision to support Rogers.
Others took aim at the design of the Thanksgiving graphic, comparing its appearance to an obituary or an "in memoriam" tribute. Several also questioned whether artificial intelligence had been used to create the post.
The photograph of Stevens and Turkish also attracted attention, with commenters bringing up reports that the couple had recently visited Hawaii.
Not all reactions were negative, however. Some users wished the congresswoman a happy Thanksgiving, while others focused on her political disagreements with El-Sayed rather than the holiday greeting itself.
Stevens' Endorsement of Rogers Triggered Political Fallout
Stevens' Thanksgiving post followed a turbulent few weeks for the outgoing congresswoman.
She lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed on August 4, with the candidates separated by less than one percentage point. Their relationship deteriorated during the campaign, particularly over disagreements involving Israel and an advertisement criticized by Stevens as antisemitic.
On November 1, Stevens announced that she was backing Rogers instead of her former primary rival. Explaining her decision, she said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign.
The endorsement prompted an immediate backlash from Democrats, including members of her own congressional team. Her chief of staff, Justin German, resigned, and several other staff members also left their positions.
El-Sayed ultimately defeated Rogers in the November 3 election, becoming Michigan's senator-elect.