RadarOnline.com reports that outgoing Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens has faced a wave of social media criticism after sharing a Thanksgiving message featuring the phrase "Stick a fork in the turkey, and stick it to 'em."

The Michigan congresswoman posted the message on X on November 25, alongside a photograph of herself with her fiancé, Jason Turkish. The greeting combined a holiday message about respecting political differences with a line that recalled her campaign rhetoric.

The post attracted criticism just weeks after Stevens broke with her party by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race. Rogers subsequently lost to Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed in the November 3 general election.

The controversy also comes as Stevens prepares to leave Congress when her current term expires in January 2027.