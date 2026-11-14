AOC Calls Out Haley Stevens in Blistering Takedown — as She Claims Fellow Democrat Has Been Hanging Out With the GOP

On The Don Lemon Show on Thursday, November 12, AOC said she spoke with Stevens by phone days before the endorsement became public.

"I spoke to her just days before what happened. I talked to her on the phone. I said, you know, um, I heard this, but is it true? And she swore up and down that it was not true, that her consideration of endorsing Abdul was just a crazy rumor and she would never do something like that," AOC said.

Stevens ultimately backed Rogers after losing the Democratic primary to Abdul El-Sayed.

AOC called the move "the epitome of a certain kind of transactional politics… of like if it’s not me, I'm going to take the whole ship down. And it’s really sad."