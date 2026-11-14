EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles' Canny Betting Moved Made Him a Fortune from Race Horse

The arrangement highlights the King's continuing involvement in the sport that captivated his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, throughout her 96-year life.

The King's association with horse racing is rooted in the extraordinary enthusiasm of his mother, whose lifelong devotion to thoroughbreds became one of the defining passions of her reign.

Elizabeth inherited her love of horses from her father, King George VI, and developed an extensive knowledge of breeding, bloodlines and racing form.

She was frequently photographed studying racecards, inspecting horses and celebrating victories at Royal Ascot, where her appearances became an annual highlight of the British sporting calendar.

Her racing colors – purple with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and a black velvet cap – became instantly recognizable to racing enthusiasts.

Among her greatest successes was Estimate, who won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013, making Elizabeth the first reigning monarch to own the winner of the prestigious race.

The victory prompted unusually exuberant celebrations from the Queen, who was seen smiling broadly as her horse crossed the finishing line.

Her enthusiasm extended well beyond race days. She maintained close relationships with trainers, jockeys and breeders, regularly visiting her horses and taking a personal interest in their progress.