U.S. Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for Russia Identified — as Kash Patel Declares the FBI Has 'No Tolerance' for Oath-Breakers

Tyner was arrested on November 10, near Gloucester, England, as part of a British counterterrorism investigation into suspected espionage and foreign interference.

Tyner was named by a publication as U.S. officials said he was caught in a sting operation conducted with British authorities.

He had been entrusted with sensitive information, though the specific material and any alleged motive remain undisclosed.

Authorities have not established whether any information was successfully transferred to Russia.