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Home > News > FBI

U.S. Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for Russia Identified — as Kash Patel Declares the FBI Has 'No Tolerance' for Oath-Breakers

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Russian officials said the arrest 'does not concern us in any way' and denied any involvement.

Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

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A senior U.S. Army officer arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia has been identified as Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, 41, an Afghanistan veteran assigned to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tyner reportedly held a personnel role with access to sensitive information and is expected to face charges in the U.K. before a potential separate prosecution by the U.S. military.

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Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner Arrested

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Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, 41, was arrested near Gloucester, England, on suspicion of spying for Russia.
Source: X

Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, 41, was arrested near Gloucester, England, on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Tyner was arrested on November 10, near Gloucester, England, as part of a British counterterrorism investigation into suspected espionage and foreign interference.

Tyner was named by a publication as U.S. officials said he was caught in a sting operation conducted with British authorities.

He had been entrusted with sensitive information, though the specific material and any alleged motive remain undisclosed.

Authorities have not established whether any information was successfully transferred to Russia.

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Brandon Tyner's Background

At the time of his arrest, Tyner served in a personnel role at NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps headquarters in Britain.
Source: UNSPLASH

At the time of his arrest, Tyner served in a personnel role at NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps headquarters in Britain.

Tyner joined the Army in 2008 and served in Afghanistan, Qatar, and Iraq, receiving decorations that include the Bronze Star.

He was promoted to major in 2018 and lieutenant colonel in 2024.

At the time of his arrest, he was assigned to Imjin Barracks near Gloucester as a G-1 operations officer in a personnel and human-resources role at NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, a British-led high-readiness headquarters responsible for commanding NATO land forces in a crisis.

Senior officers generally have greater access to sensitive military information than junior personnel, making such cases less common.

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British Investigation and Possible Dual Prosecution

He faces a British investigation under the National Security Act and is expected to face separate U.S. military prosecution.
Source: UNSPLASH

He faces a British investigation under the National Security Act and is expected to face separate U.S. military prosecution.

British authorities are investigating suspected violations of the National Security Act of 2023, specifically Sections 1 and 3 addressing espionage and foreign interference.

U.S. officials told a publication his charges could come as early as November 15 or 16.

After any British proceedings, Tyner is expected to face separate prosecution under the Uniform Code of Military Justice in the United States, raising the possibility of trials and sentences in both countries.

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Kash Patel: 'No Tolerance for Anyone Who Breaks Their Oath' to U.S.

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Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Patel said the bureau has 'no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States.'

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest and credited cooperation among MI5, UK Counter Terrorism Police, Defence Counterintelligence, and U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command.

“Our message is clear: This [FBI] has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon of U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command called the alleged conduct of a senior soldier "a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent" and praised the strength of international partnerships.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any Russian connection: "This arrest does not concern us in any way… We have nothing to do with this."

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