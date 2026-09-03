Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over 'Snippy' Response to Diana Awards 'Meltdown' — After Couple Rages Over Duke's Failed Lawsuit

One of the reported reasons for the couple's move back to the U.K. was so that Harry, 41, could go back to working on charitable efforts, but the duo's camp issued a fiery denial that they would be on hand for The Diana Award dinner.

"Despite the Daily Mail’s reporting to the contrary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not scheduled to attend a Diana Award event at Raffles Hotel, OWO London, on September 18," the pair said through their spokesperson in a Wednesday, September 2, statement to the Daily Mirror.

Harry infamously lost his invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday on July 7 and could be on the hook for millions to the outlets' publisher. The prince later called Judge Matthew Nicklin's decision to dismiss the claims a "whitewash."