Biden inherited a messy situation from Donald Trump, who had struck a controversial deal with the Taliban to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by May 2021, nearly 20 years after President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom in response to the 9/11 attacks.

The full troop withdrawal was ultimately completed on August 30, 2021, in a chaotic scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Trump had slashed the American military presence from more than 10,000 troops when he took office in 2017 to roughly 2,500 by the time Biden entered the White House in January 2021, leaving his successor scrambling to figure out how to bring the remaining forces home before the looming deadline.