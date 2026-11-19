Joe Biden Defends Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal Despite Deadly Chaos — as Ex-Prez Insists 'I Would Make the Same Decision Again'
Nov. 19 2026, Updated 3:48 p.m. ET
Joe Biden is doubling down on his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, despite the fallout that engulfed the disastrous withdrawal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president remarks on the decision came in his new memoir, Promise Me, America.
Joe Biden Inherited Afghanistan Timeline
Biden inherited a messy situation from Donald Trump, who had struck a controversial deal with the Taliban to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by May 2021, nearly 20 years after President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom in response to the 9/11 attacks.
The full troop withdrawal was ultimately completed on August 30, 2021, in a chaotic scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Trump had slashed the American military presence from more than 10,000 troops when he took office in 2017 to roughly 2,500 by the time Biden entered the White House in January 2021, leaving his successor scrambling to figure out how to bring the remaining forces home before the looming deadline.
Joe Biden Didn't Want to Pass Conflict to Another President
In his book, Biden took credit for ending America's longest conflict, despite the deadly terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. service members during the chaotic withdrawal and the roughly $7.1billion in American-funded military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.
"I made the decision to end America’s longest war. After twenty years and more than $2trillion and 2,448 American deaths, I ordered the withdrawal of American forces," he wrote. "I was now the fourth president to preside over a very long deployment. They included two Republicans and two Democrats. I would not pass the responsibility to a fifth."
Biden Claimed Terrorist Threat Changed After Osama bin Laden's Death
"I did it because we had long ago achieved the goals we set out for ourselves when we went to Afghanistan: to bring bin Laden to justice and to degrade the terrorist threat to America," Biden explained, referring to the May 2, 2011, raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in which Navy SEALs killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
"I did it because the terrorist threat to America had changed over the past twenty years – away from Afghanistan to a range of other nations. And I did it because I couldn’t justify either the continued cost of the war or the continued risk to U.S. lives," he added.
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'I Would Make the Same Decision Again'
Biden admitted he faced major pushback from his own military brass over his plans to pull out of Afghanistan, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both "troubled by the implications" of abandoning the war-torn nation.
But the former president insisted history had shown the U.S. repeatedly fell for "overly optimistic predictions," leaving American troops stuck fighting an increasingly unwinnable war. Biden said he understood "a parent's grief" amid the devastating toll of losing service members and believed it was time to bring them home.
"I believe I made the right decision. I believed we could leave Afghanistan, redeploy our assets to meet the new threats of today, and still retain what is called an 'over-the-horizon' capability to enter Afghanistan at any time from outside the country to neutralize a terror threat if one arose," he explained. "I would make the same decision again. Ending the war in Afghanistan was the right thing to do. America had long since lost its way."