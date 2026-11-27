Donald Trump Sparks Backlash After He Tells U.S. Troops They'll Stay in Iran War — as Prez Declares Victory Will Come 'Whenever I Want It to Be'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump faced criticism after telling U.S. service members deployed in the Middle East that their deployment would continue, while declaring that victory in the ongoing war with Iran would come "whenever I want it to be."
RadarOnline.com reports the president made the remarks during a Thanksgiving Day call with American troops stationed overseas.
Trump spoke from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, November 26, with first lady Melania Trump by his side.
"You’re going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand," Trump told one service member, according to footage of the exchange.
He then suggested that the timing of the conflict's conclusion was ultimately his decision, adding, "It's going to be - whenever sort of - whenever I want it to be, to be honest."
The comments attracted criticism online, particularly as thousands of American service members remain deployed far from their families during the holiday. The conflict, which began in late February, has now stretched into its ninth month.
Trump Says U.S. Troops Will Remain Deployed
Trump's Thanksgiving remarks came despite his previous suggestions that the military campaign was nearing its conclusion.
Earlier this month, the president described the conflict as "militarily effectively over." He had also previously suggested that the fighting would last only a matter of weeks.
However, military activity has continued, with Washington maintaining pressure on Tehran while leaving the possibility of further strikes on the table.
The war began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. Although the two sides reached a ceasefire in April and signed a memorandum of understanding in June, that arrangement subsequently collapsed as hostilities resumed.
President Claims Iran Has Chance to Make a Deal
During Thursday's conversation, Trump also addressed the possibility of a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.
"We're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I'm not sure if they are going to take advantage of that," he said.
He then questioned the Iranian leadership's willingness to negotiate, adding, "Some people question why, are they crazy? Maybe they are."
His comments followed a period of mixed messaging from the administration about negotiations. On November 12, Trump said the U.S. did not need a deal with Iran and redirected Vice President JD Vance's attention away from the discussions.
He subsequently indicated that walking away without an acceptable agreement could amount to a defeat.
Thanksgiving Remarks Trigger Online Backlash
Trump's comments about deciding when the conflict would end prompted criticism from social media users, with some questioning the message delivered to military personnel spending Thanksgiving away from home.
"Just the message service members want to hear on Thanksgiving while away from their families fighting his war of choice," one user wrote, according to online reactions reported by other outlets.
Another commenter sarcastically responded, "What a comforting message to troops on Thanksgiving."
The backlash comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress following sweeping Republican losses in the November midterm elections.
On November 19, Senate Republicans rejected a resolution that would have directed Trump to remove American forces from hostilities with Iran. The measure failed in a 48-51 vote, despite three Republicans joining Democrats in supporting it.
Iran Conflict Continues as Military Costs Climb
The fighting has also intensified around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
On November 17, U.S. forces struck Iranian missile sites on Qeshm Island. Iran subsequently targeted American military positions in Kuwait, while Iranian forces also claimed that oil tankers had struck naval mines in the strait.
The financial cost of the conflict has also become a growing concern for lawmakers.
On November 19, Pentagon budget official Arthur Miller told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the war had cost an estimated $48.3 billion as of November 13.
The figure included military operations, equipment replacement, and munitions, but excluded the cost of repairing damaged American military installations in the Middle East.
Trump did not provide a timetable for bringing American service members home during his Thanksgiving call, instead reiterating that their deployment would continue while he maintained that victory was within reach.