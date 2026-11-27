President Donald Trump faced criticism after telling U.S. service members deployed in the Middle East that their deployment would continue, while declaring that victory in the ongoing war with Iran would come "whenever I want it to be."

RadarOnline.com reports the president made the remarks during a Thanksgiving Day call with American troops stationed overseas.

Trump spoke from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, November 26, with first lady Melania Trump by his side.

"You’re going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand," Trump told one service member, according to footage of the exchange.

He then suggested that the timing of the conflict's conclusion was ultimately his decision, adding, "It's going to be - whenever sort of - whenever I want it to be, to be honest."

The comments attracted criticism online, particularly as thousands of American service members remain deployed far from their families during the holiday. The conflict, which began in late February, has now stretched into its ninth month.