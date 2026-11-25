The Trump administration has reportedly abandoned plans to use lucrative business partnerships to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine after Moscow showed little interest in the proposed economic incentives.

According to the Financial Times, five officials familiar with the discussions said Russian negotiators were more interested in securing territorial concessions than pursuing commercial opportunities with Washington.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have reportedly informed European officials that corporate partnerships are no longer a central part of the administration's negotiating strategy.

However, a U.S. official disputed the reporting when contacted by The Independent, saying Washington was still organizing its negotiating tracks and that economic cooperation remained part of the discussions.