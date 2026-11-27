RadarOnline.com reports that content creator Max Moser's first date with a woman he met on Hinge took an unexpected turn when she allegedly drove off in his newly purchased car. Moser said the incident prompted him to contact police, who later asked to see the woman's dating profile. The TikTok creator, who posts under the username @.mosermade, recounted the experience in a video shared on September 12, 2026. According to his account, what was supposed to be a dinner date ended with his vehicle missing and officers investigating a possible connection to other dating app encounters.

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Max Moser's Hinge Date Allegedly Drives Away in His New Car

Source: .MOSERMADE/TIKTOK The woman allegedly drove away with his car during their first date

Moser said he had recently purchased the vehicle and was excited to pick up his Hinge match for their first date. The woman reportedly sent him an address and asked him to collect her before they headed to a restaurant. However, things took a strange turn while they were parking. Moser recalled that the woman noticed his car keys and began playing around with them before getting into the driver's seat. She allegedly started the engine and drove away while he was still outside the vehicle. Initially, Moser thought she was joking and expected her to come back. But when several minutes passed without her returning, he realized she had taken the car.

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Moser Calls Police After His Date Allegedly Takes the Vehicle

Source: JOSHUA COLEMAN/ UNSPLASH Moser called the police after realizing his car was gone

Moser said he remembered that his new vehicle came with a tracking and security system. Unfortunately, he had not finished setting up the feature, leaving him unable to locate the car himself. With no way to track it, he decided to contact the police and explain what had happened. Recalling the officers' reaction, he said, "They started laughing." Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding the call, police eventually located the vehicle. According to Moser, the woman had apparently driven it around before abandoning it somewhere.

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Police Ask Moser to Show Them the Woman's Hinge Profile

Source: SCOTT RODGERSON/ UNSPLASJ He said the officers started laughing when he explained what happened

The situation reportedly took another turn when officers asked Moser to show them the woman's Hinge profile. According to his account, investigators were also looking into another person who matched her description. He said officers suggested that she might have been targeting men through the dating platform. However, there is no independent confirmation that the woman was connected to other incidents or involved in a wider scheme. The available reporting also does not identify her, name the police department or establish whether anyone was arrested or charged. Moser admitted that he did not know why his date had taken the vehicle. He suspected she might have been searching for money inside, but said there was nothing valuable in the car.

Moser Eventually Returns to Dating Apps After the Ordeal

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Source: NIK/ UNSAPLSH Police reportedly asked Moser to show them the woman's Hinge profile