Silver also pointed to the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as a potential source of trouble for the president.

Huang stepped down amid revelations about an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by U.S. officials of having intelligence connections.

The allegations have drawn scrutiny because of Nvidia's business interests in China and the national security implications surrounding advanced semiconductor technology.

Trump subsequently acknowledged intervening in Nvidia's leadership dispute to help secure Huang's return. The company's board reinstated the executive on November 23 after receiving input from senior U.S. government officials.

Silver questioned the political implications of the administration's involvement, particularly as Nvidia's advanced chips remain a sensitive issue in U.S.-China relations.

"If his approval keeps going down at the rate it is, he's going to be at whatever, 29 percent, by the end of next year," Silver said.

He added that if Trump were doing something to profit from selling chips to China, "abso-f---ing-lutely he could be — and he should be."