Nate Silver Says Trump Could 'Absolutely' Be Impeached and Removed as He Puts President's Chances at 25% After GOP Midterm Defeat
Nov. 27 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that election analyst Nate Silver believes President Donald Trump could face a third impeachment and removal from office, estimating the possibility at 25% following Republicans' sweeping midterm election losses.
Silver discussed the prospect during Wednesday's episode of the "Still Counting" podcast, which he hosts alongside Galen Druke and Clare Malone.
The conversation focused on prediction market odds, Trump's declining approval ratings, and the political fallout from the November 3 elections, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.
Nate Silver Says Trump's Removal From Office Is 'Entirely Reasonable'
During the podcast, Silver asked his co-hosts what prediction markets were suggesting about the likelihood of Trump being impeached for a third time and subsequently removed before his second term ends.
Druke suggested the probability was around 25%, prompting Silver to describe his estimate as "uncannily accurate."
The election analyst agreed that the figure was reasonable, despite Malone expressing doubts that enough senators would vote to convict the president.
Silver disagreed with her assessment, saying, "He could absolutely get removed by the Senate."
He also argued that Trump's declining popularity could make the possibility more realistic, particularly if questions surrounding the administration's handling of advanced chip sales to China continued to grow.
Nvidia Controversy Adds to Trump's Political Problems
Silver also pointed to the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as a potential source of trouble for the president.
Huang stepped down amid revelations about an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by U.S. officials of having intelligence connections.
The allegations have drawn scrutiny because of Nvidia's business interests in China and the national security implications surrounding advanced semiconductor technology.
Trump subsequently acknowledged intervening in Nvidia's leadership dispute to help secure Huang's return. The company's board reinstated the executive on November 23 after receiving input from senior U.S. government officials.
Silver questioned the political implications of the administration's involvement, particularly as Nvidia's advanced chips remain a sensitive issue in U.S.-China relations.
"If his approval keeps going down at the rate it is, he's going to be at whatever, 29 percent, by the end of next year," Silver said.
He added that if Trump were doing something to profit from selling chips to China, "abso-f---ing-lutely he could be — and he should be."
Democrats' Midterm Victory Weakens Trump's Republican Support
The discussion followed a major Democratic victory in the November 3 midterms, with the party gaining nine Senate seats and taking control of the upper chamber.
Democrats will hold a 56-44 Senate majority, including two independents who caucus with them, when the new Congress convenes January 3, 2027.
The party also reclaimed the House, where Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become speaker.
In his Silver Bulletin newsletter, Silver argued that the Republican defeat had weakened Trump's ability to pressure members of his own party into supporting his agenda.
Silver's November 26 polling update put Trump's approval rating at 35.9%, reflecting growing political difficulties for the president.
What It Would Take to Remove Donald Trump
Despite Silver's prediction, removing Trump would require substantial bipartisan support.
The president has already been impeached twice, first in 2019 over Ukraine and again in 2021 following the January 6 Capitol attack. The Senate acquitted him in both proceedings.
A conviction requires a two-thirds Senate majority. With Democrats and their caucus allies holding 56 seats, at least 11 Republicans would need to join them if all 100 senators voted.
Trump has dismissed the possibility of another impeachment. Speaking after the election results, he warned Democrats against pursuing one.
"I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that, because it would be impeachment for no reason," he said.