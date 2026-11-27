Donald Trump Suffers Awkward Moment During Thanksgiving Video Call As Troops Snub Offer to Ask Melania a Question
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 8:30 a.m. ET
Donald Trump suffered an awkward moment during a Thanksgiving video call to troops when his offer to ask questions to First Lady Melania was met with painful silence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, had just told service members they would remain stationed abroad until he said so before asking if they wanted to converse with his wife.
'We Have Our First Lady Here'
Trump said: "You're going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand," adding. "It's going to be – whenever sort of — whenever I want it to be, to be honest."
Towards the end of the greeting, Trump shifted to Melania's diplomatic work and asked if the group wanted to speak with her about a temporary humanitarian ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
"If you have something to ask — we have our first lady here," Trump said. "She did a ceasefire with Russia-Ukraine."
Instead of questions, the call went quiet. Trump tilted his head toward the laptop screen with a look of apprehension and raised an eyebrow as the pause lingered.
Swiftly Moving On Without Response
The troops may have been caught off guard by his earlier comments about their deployment, leaving the group silent until their spokesman stepped in.
A service member identified on the call only as Juan broke the silence on behalf of the group, which appeared to include about 10 troops that Trump had acknowledged earlier in the broadcast.
"No, Mr. President, I don’t think we have any questions, right now," Juan replied.
Trump nodded slightly as Juan spoke, then moved on without dwelling on the response.
Troops' Deadpan Reply Soon Went Viral
Clips of the moment quickly spread on X, where users reacted to both Trump's remarks about the deployment and the troops'' deadpan reply.
Trump took the call in Mar-a-Lago where he spent Thanksgiving.
He had earlier posted a typically bolshy Thanksgiving message on Truth Social in which he sarcastically thanked "the murderers," who he said have been deported from the U.S., and hoped they are living "a beautiful and idyllic life."
Trump wrote: “Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to r---, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers.
“They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands.
"We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again! President DONALD J. TRUMP."