Trump said: "You're going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand," adding. "It's going to be – whenever sort of — whenever I want it to be, to be honest."

Towards the end of the greeting, Trump shifted to Melania's diplomatic work and asked if the group wanted to speak with her about a temporary humanitarian ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

"If you have something to ask — we have our first lady here," Trump said. "She did a ceasefire with Russia-Ukraine."

Instead of questions, the call went quiet. Trump tilted his head toward the laptop screen with a look of apprehension and raised an eyebrow as the pause lingered.