RadarOnline.com can reveal the businessman, 48, took offence to a clip teasing popular show The Hunting Wives featuring characters Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) passionately kissing in bed.

Donald Trump Jr. has slammed Netflix for posting a steamy lesbian love scene on social media to mark Thanksgiving .

The streaming giant captioned the post: "This Thanksgiving plate."

Relying to the message on his own sexual account, Don Jr. wrote: "What is wrong with you??? It's Thanksgiving."

Netflix's steamy post had been viewed more than 8.7 million times in less than nine hours.

The streamer also shared a clip from The Hunting Wives of the two women's fictional husbands awkwardly discussing how their "wives bumped brisket."

Other notable personalities also reacted to Netflix's sexual video, though the responses were more muted.