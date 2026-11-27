Donald Trump Jr. Hits Out at Netflix For Posting Steamy Lesbian Love Scene to Mark Thanksgiving — 'What Is Wrong With You?'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. has slammed Netflix for posting a steamy lesbian love scene on social media to mark Thanksgiving.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the businessman, 48, took offence to a clip teasing popular show The Hunting Wives featuring characters Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) passionately kissing in bed.
Don Jr. Takes Issue With 'The Hunting Wives' Scene
The streaming giant captioned the post: "This Thanksgiving plate."
Relying to the message on his own sexual account, Don Jr. wrote: "What is wrong with you??? It's Thanksgiving."
Netflix's steamy post had been viewed more than 8.7 million times in less than nine hours.
The streamer also shared a clip from The Hunting Wives of the two women's fictional husbands awkwardly discussing how their "wives bumped brisket."
Other notable personalities also reacted to Netflix's sexual video, though the responses were more muted.
Controversial Defense Of Russell Brand
Piers Morgan did not share any words, but instead seven rolling on the floor with laughter emojis.
The post also caught the eye of Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, who said: "2026 is too much on so many levels. Happy Thanksgiving!!"
Don Jr.'s rant at Netflix comes weeks after the president’s son controversially came to the defense of Russell Brand after the comedian was convicted of r--- and sexual assault.
The disgraced Brit was later sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, of which he'll presumably serve two-thirds.
Don Jr. defended the actor and criticized the U.K.'s justice system.
Don Jr. Says Brand Is Victim Of 'Two-Tier Justice' System
"He's one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to have a problem... No one seemed to think he was a r-pist then, but he finds God, I guess, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life, and talks about them," he said on a recent episode of his podcast Triggered.
"And now he's going to spend 10 and a half years in prison for r--- when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years," Don Jr. continued.
Don Jr. said there was no physical proof like DNA, forensic evidence, or police reports "from the time now decades old."
He claimed "sentences handed to Muslim grooming gangs" are less "severe" than what Brand received.
"Every week we did a story about some kid getting raped in a tank by, oh, they just let him off with a slap on the wrist. We told him not to do it again," he stated.
The Triggered host said the U.K. has a "two-tier justice" system that Brand is a victim of.
His comments sparked criticism on social media, with many users accusing Don Jr. Of of not acknowledging the gravity of the situation.
"In his defense, he is very stupid and believes his own feckless opinion is more important than a jury verdict," wrote a Reddit user. "So you know what kind of person you're dealing with."
"Honestly, all the worst people seem to want to jump in defense of him," wrote another, as an additional user simply commented, "Trump family values."