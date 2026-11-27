Wan was diagnosed with epilepsy at 14 but had managed the condition with medication for years.

A gifted student, she moved to the U.S. from her native China, graduated from Arizona State University and landed a coveted job with Amazon in Seattle.

She began using ChatGPT in 2023, but her reliance on the bot skyrocketed.

In September 2025 alone, she reportedly exchanged a staggering 10,761 messages with the AI assistant.

On disability leave and facing a layoff in November 2025, Wan grew concerned that side effects from her epilepsy medication would interfere with job interviews.

She turned to ChatGPT, which allegedly provided a plan to gradually reduce her daily 400-milligram dose to zero.

But as Wan followed the plan, she began experiencing more frequent seizures, sleeplessness and mental confusion.