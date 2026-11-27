EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of How ChatGPT Is Facing Lawsuits Over Its Alleged Role in Tragic Deaths
Nov. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The death toll allegedly linked to ChatGPT is mounting – and now the parents of a brilliant former Amazon software engineer are suing the company behind the controversial chatbot, claiming its dangerous medical advice killed their daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bowen Wan, 31, died after reducing her anti-seizure medication on the advice of the artificial intelligence bot, according to the wrongful death lawsuit.
AI Allegedly Advised Dangerous Medication Reduction
Wan was diagnosed with epilepsy at 14 but had managed the condition with medication for years.
A gifted student, she moved to the U.S. from her native China, graduated from Arizona State University and landed a coveted job with Amazon in Seattle.
She began using ChatGPT in 2023, but her reliance on the bot skyrocketed.
In September 2025 alone, she reportedly exchanged a staggering 10,761 messages with the AI assistant.
On disability leave and facing a layoff in November 2025, Wan grew concerned that side effects from her epilepsy medication would interfere with job interviews.
She turned to ChatGPT, which allegedly provided a plan to gradually reduce her daily 400-milligram dose to zero.
But as Wan followed the plan, she began experiencing more frequent seizures, sleeplessness and mental confusion.
Family Blames ChatGPT for Tragic Death
Despite those alarming symptoms, ChatGPT allegedly repeatedly reassured her that the tapering process was working as intended, the lawsuit claims.
Wan began reducing her medication on Jan. 16 and died less than a month later, on Feb. 12.
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, called her death "an incredibly heartbreaking situation" and said it has strengthened the chatbot's safety measures, stressing that ChatGPT "is not a substitute for medical care."
Wan reportedly had been paying $200 a month for a premium ChatGPT subscription that gave her access to GPT-4o, a model that has faced scrutiny in other wrongful death lawsuits.
Her devastated parents aren't the only ones blaming the chatbot for a tragic loss.
More Families Sue Over ChatGPT Deaths
Adam Raine, 16, died by suicide at his California home in April 2025 after months of conversations with ChatGPT.
His parents sued OpenAI, claiming the chatbot failed to activate safety safeguards, supplied information about suicide methods and even offered to help draft a farewell note.
OpenAI expressed its "deepest sympathies" to the family and acknowledged that safeguards can become less reliable during lengthy conversations. The company has also disputed aspects of the family's allegations.
In New York, Sophie Rottenberg, 29, died by suicide in February 2025 after spending months confiding in a customized ChatGPT persona named "Harry," which acted as her therapist.
OpenAI Faces Scrutiny Over More Deaths
Her parents and her real-life therapist were reportedly unaware of the exchanges.
OpenAI called her death "a heartbreaking situation" and insisted it has strengthened the chatbot's safeguards with help from mental health experts.
And in July 2025, Zane Shamblin, 23, died by suicide in Texas following a four-hour conversation with ChatGPT.
According to transcripts cited in reports about the case, the chatbot praised his farewell note and engaged in a countdown as he sat in his car with a loaded gun.
OpenAI called Shamblin's death "an incredibly heartbreaking situation" and said it was reviewing the lawsuit, insisting it continues to strengthen ChatGPT's ability to recognize emotional distress and steer users toward real-world help.