EXCLUSIVE: How Ann-Margret Is Defying Age and Health Setbacks at 85
Nov. 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Ann-Margret first sashayed into fans' hearts with her dynamic performances in the 1960s alongside Paul Lynde in Bye Bye Birdie and Elvis Presley in Viva Las Vegas – and the beloved star continues to shine as she lives her best life at 85, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During her six decades in entertainment, the stunning redhead made her mark in musicals, as well as in dramas such as Carnal Knowledge and the comedy franchise Grumpy Old Men. Though recently she was spotted in Los Angeles in a wheelchair, the plucky performer isn't letting her advanced age cramp her style.
Ann-Margret Refuses to Slow Down
"Ann-Margret is pretty healthy and extremely active," a source shared. "Mentally, she's still sharp as a tack and loves getting out to socialize with friends, who are all very impressed by how involved and switched on she is.
"They enjoy fine dining at her favorite restaurants, watching movies and even riding her beloved motorbikes when she's feeling able. She's always said those bikes are her biggest passion and that she'd endeavor to keep on riding for as long as she physically can."
The source said the five-time Golden Globe winner is well aware that she sometimes needs to take it easy.
"She's sensible when it comes to mobility and not overexerting herself," the source said. "Right now, she's still recovering from breaking her elbow in a fall earlier this year, and that's been a tricky process. But she was very practical and no-nonsense about it. She refused to let it get her down."
Ann-Margret Stays Fit Despite Injury
The sensational star – who was recognized for her commitment to dance on the big screen and on stages around the world in May with a Lifetime Achievement honor at the Chita Rivera Awards – has said she still stays in shape with help of a personal trainer.
"I have a gentleman that comes Tuesdays, Thursdays and sometimes Fridays," she told Parade magazine in April. "I'm busy. [I do] all sorts of exercises."
And immediately after fracturing her elbow, she adapted her workouts to focus on her famous legs.
Ann-Margret Remains Beloved in Hollywood
The source added: "As far as her day-to-day life and general outlook, it's all good. She eats healthy, gets plenty of fresh air and exercises, too. Plus, she's still very involved with her career and loves to check in with fans, at conventions or via correspondence. It means so much to Ann-Margret that people still think about her and celebrate her career."
In fact, the Queen Bees star most recently attended the Hollywood Show fan convention in Burbank, Calif., to sign autographs and meet her many fans.
"She's very popular within Hollywood, too," the source continued. "Pat Boone, Jack Nicholson and many other old-school stars check in to shoot the breeze with her, and she's a very loyal friend to a lot of people. Everyone just loves her."