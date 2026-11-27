"Ann-Margret is pretty healthy and extremely active," a source shared. "Mentally, she's still sharp as a tack and loves getting out to socialize with friends, who are all very impressed by how involved and switched on she is.

"They enjoy fine dining at her favorite restaurants, watching movies and even riding her beloved motorbikes when she's feeling able. She's always said those bikes are her biggest passion and that she'd endeavor to keep on riding for as long as she physically can."

The source said the five-time Golden Globe winner is well aware that she sometimes needs to take it easy.

"She's sensible when it comes to mobility and not overexerting herself," the source said. "Right now, she's still recovering from breaking her elbow in a fall earlier this year, and that's been a tricky process. But she was very practical and no-nonsense about it. She refused to let it get her down."