Satellite images of the terrifying new war machine, dubbed "China's Firefox of the Seas," were captured in the port city of Dalian, about 500 miles southeast of Beijing.

The vessel's emergence comes as Gen. Ronald Clark, commander of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), warns his forces are preparing for the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2027.

"We've embarked upon a strategic approach to setting the theater that we refer to as Army Ready Forward," Gen. Clark said, referring to the massive buildup of military equipment, supplies and personnel across the Pacific in preparation for a potential showdown with China that could ignite World War III.