EXCLUSIVE: China Develops Secret Submarine Amid Rising Global Tensions
Nov. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
China is secretly building a doomsday submarine capable of unleashing a devastating barrage of nuclear missiles on the U.S. mainland – as the power-hungry nation gears up for a potential World War III showdown over Taiwan. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Experts warn the lethal, futuristic trimaran warship – featuring a massive central hull and two smaller side outriggers for stability – could surface virtually anywhere in the world and unleash hypersonic missiles from 16 launch tubes, obliterating targets nearly 1,000 miles away.
China's New War Machine Sparks WWIII Fears
Satellite images of the terrifying new war machine, dubbed "China's Firefox of the Seas," were captured in the port city of Dalian, about 500 miles southeast of Beijing.
The vessel's emergence comes as Gen. Ronald Clark, commander of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), warns his forces are preparing for the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2027.
"We've embarked upon a strategic approach to setting the theater that we refer to as Army Ready Forward," Gen. Clark said, referring to the massive buildup of military equipment, supplies and personnel across the Pacific in preparation for a potential showdown with China that could ignite World War III.
Mysterious Vessel's Deadly Capabilities Remain Unknown
No one knows exactly how China plans to deploy the mysterious black, 213-foot war machine, which is apparently designed to cruise just beneath the surface before emerging from the depths, throwing open its launch-bay doors and raising its missile tubes into firing position.