And in October, the beloved Beach Boys were forced to put their Endless Summer Gold Tour on hold for several months following a troubling Cincinnati concert where ailing, largely immobile frontman Mike Love, 85, sat in a chair center stage, barely able to sing along with the rest of the band – of which he is the only original member.

Jones' own medical drama erupted Oct. 26, when the resilient Welsh singer canceled his performance at L.A.'s Greek Theatre just hours before showtime.

"I've had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I've been hit with a bad case of the flu," Jones confessed in a social media post.

"Following doctor's advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight's show in Los Angeles and tomorrow's show in San Diego. I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon."

On Oct. 30, he canceled shows in Sacramento and San Francisco.