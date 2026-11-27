EXCLUSIVE: Tom Jones Sparks Health Fears After Canceling Live Shows
Nov. 27 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Legendary crooner Tom Jones was forced to abruptly cancel several California shows after being struck down by a brutal bout of the flu – and now fans fear the hip-shaking, 86-year-old macho man may be on his last legs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer joins a growing list of aging music legends – including Frankie Valli, 92, Rod Stewart, 81, Lionel Richie, 77, Barry Manilow, 83, Neil Young, 81, Art Garfunkel, 85, and Dionne Warwick, 85 – who have recently canceled, postponed or shortened performances amid health concerns.
Tom Jones Battles Sudden Health Scare
And in October, the beloved Beach Boys were forced to put their Endless Summer Gold Tour on hold for several months following a troubling Cincinnati concert where ailing, largely immobile frontman Mike Love, 85, sat in a chair center stage, barely able to sing along with the rest of the band – of which he is the only original member.
Jones' own medical drama erupted Oct. 26, when the resilient Welsh singer canceled his performance at L.A.'s Greek Theatre just hours before showtime.
"I've had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I've been hit with a bad case of the flu," Jones confessed in a social media post.
"Following doctor's advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight's show in Los Angeles and tomorrow's show in San Diego. I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon."
On Oct. 30, he canceled shows in Sacramento and San Francisco.
Tom Jones Faces Uncertain TV Future
The health scare comes just two months after the What's New Pussycat? hunk was dumped as a coach on the U.K. version of The Voice – a gig he'd held for nine years.
While a spokesperson for The Voice insists producers are in talks with Jones about a possible role in the 2027 season, the Delilah singer offered a terse explanation for his departure.
"The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance," he revealed in a social media post.
Aging Stars Struggle to Leave Spotlight
Music industry insider and podcaster Bob Lefsetz, who was "horrified" by the Beach Boys' Cincinnati performance, believes many aging entertainers simply can't bring themselves to leave the spotlight – even when their bodies are no longer up to the demands of performing.
"Artists are not like regular people," Lefsetz said. "They are not well-adjusted, they have a hole inside that they need their career to fill. And the love you get on stage is unlike any other experience. Everybody is there to see you."