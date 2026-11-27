The insiders shared White's pleasant rapport with Seacrest is "nothing like the relationship she's got with Pat," as they've been close for decades.

"He's like her big brother," the source explained.

"She goes to him for advice on everything. The network wants to extend her contract, but she's going to be playing hardball this time when it comes to negotiating her compensation because she finally knows her worth, and Pat's encouraging her to go for the big bucks after all those years of getting the short end of the stick financially."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, White had considered following Sajak out the door after 18 years without a pay raise – but sources said she stuck around and fought for a new deal that nearly doubled her former $3million annual salary.