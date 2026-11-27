EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White 'Turns to Pat Sajak for Career and Money Advice'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Vanna White has stayed close with retired Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the savvy game show veteran is quietly offering career advice to his longtime pal that's proving invaluable as she approaches the end of her current contract later this year.
According to a source, 69-year-old White enjoys working with new emcee Ryan Seacrest, 51, and has her own bond with him – but she's remained "extremely loyal" to Sajak, 80, who left the show after 41 seasons in June 2024.
Pat Sajak Encourages Vanna's Salary Demands
The insiders shared White's pleasant rapport with Seacrest is "nothing like the relationship she's got with Pat," as they've been close for decades.
"He's like her big brother," the source explained.
"She goes to him for advice on everything. The network wants to extend her contract, but she's going to be playing hardball this time when it comes to negotiating her compensation because she finally knows her worth, and Pat's encouraging her to go for the big bucks after all those years of getting the short end of the stick financially."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, White had considered following Sajak out the door after 18 years without a pay raise – but sources said she stuck around and fought for a new deal that nearly doubled her former $3million annual salary.
Vanna Eyes New Venture With Pat
At the time, it was rumored to still be peanuts compared to Seacrest's estimated $28million per season.
Now, the source said, with Sajak whispering in White's ear, she's considering spinning her talents in a new direction.
"The wild card here is that they've also talked a lot about branching off and doing something on their own," the source shared.
Pat Sajak Eager for Television Comeback
The source added: "Vanna loves doing Wheel of Fortune, but she has time for more, and the fact is, Pat is bored. He puts a happy face on when he's talking about his retirement, but it's no secret he didn't actually want to step down.
"So this isn't just idle talk on his part. He still wants to work. Nothing is decided yet but it's definitely going to be an exciting year for Vanna."