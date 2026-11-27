EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert 'Still Haunted by Bitter Blake Shelton Divorce'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Mama's Broken Heart singer Miranda Lambert is dredging up her soul-crushing divorce from Blake Shelton 11 years ago, much to the Voice judge's dismay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It just was a really not fun time," Lambert, 43, told Ross Golan on his podcast, And the Writer Is... "I got divorced and that s--ks for anyone, especially in the public eye, especially on tour, especially in the middle of a very public career."
Blake Still Haunted by Divorce Guilt
Shelton, 50, was shocked to learn the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songbird was rehashing ancient history after all these years.
"He really thought they'd both put that chapter behind them," a source said. "For Blake, that's all in the past now. He's not holding on to any bitterness towards Miranda."
But the God's Country singer isn't angry that Lambert is bringing up the divorce again, the insider said, as he still feels guilty for inflicting so much misery on her back in the day.
"He accepts that she has the right to talk about her life and, truth be told, he does feel bad," a source said.
"Their divorce was pretty ugly and there was a lot of bitterness, especially when he moved on with Gwen [Stefani] so quickly and a lot of false rumors were spread."
Blake and Miranda Find Love Again
The country singers were together for 10 years and married for four before splitting in 2015.
Shelton lost no time before getting romantic with fellow Voice judge Stefani.
Lambert also eventually found love again, tying the knot with former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, while Shelton and Stefani married in 2021.
Blake Hopes for Friendship With Miranda
Shelton has long hoped he and Lambert could be friends again, especially now that the dust has settled on their split, which happened amid reports of cheating on both sides.
"He thinks it's sad that things ended on such bad terms, especially because they had so many wonderful years together," a source said.
"He wishes they could be friends the way some exes are, like Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. But even if Miranda was open to that, it's hard to imagine her husband or Gwen would be cool with it."