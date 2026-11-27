Shelton, 50, was shocked to learn the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songbird was rehashing ancient history after all these years.

"He really thought they'd both put that chapter behind them," a source said. "For Blake, that's all in the past now. He's not holding on to any bitterness towards Miranda."

But the God's Country singer isn't angry that Lambert is bringing up the divorce again, the insider said, as he still feels guilty for inflicting so much misery on her back in the day.

"He accepts that she has the right to talk about her life and, truth be told, he does feel bad," a source said.

"Their divorce was pretty ugly and there was a lot of bitterness, especially when he moved on with Gwen [Stefani] so quickly and a lot of false rumors were spread."