Frequent collaborator John Stamos, who helped escort Love onto the stage, told the audience the singer had been battling health problems and canceled shows – but said the 85-year-old insisted he wouldn't miss the show.

"We sort of said, 'Maybe you stay home for this,' and he was like, 'No, I'm going to Cincinnati,'" Stamos said.

Still, the sight of the once-energetic performer remaining seated throughout the concert left some fans wondering if his determination to keep going had overtaken concerns for his well-being.

"Let's stop forcing elderly people on stage when they clearly have medical problems going on, do not know where they are, are uncomfortable or clearly should just not be there," wrote a Reddit user.