EXCLUSIVE: Beach Boys Star Mike Love Sparks Concern at Live Concert
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Beach Boys fans fear singer Mike Love's Endless Summer may be nearing the end after he sat slumped on a stage and struggled to sing during a recent concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alarming footage of the singer from Cincinnati's PNC Pavilion on Oct. 10 has sparked a barrage of concern – and questions about whether the music veteran should have been allowed to perform in such a diminished condition.
John Stamos Reveals Beach Boys Star's Health Struggles as Concert Appearance Sparks Concern
Frequent collaborator John Stamos, who helped escort Love onto the stage, told the audience the singer had been battling health problems and canceled shows – but said the 85-year-old insisted he wouldn't miss the show.
"We sort of said, 'Maybe you stay home for this,' and he was like, 'No, I'm going to Cincinnati,'" Stamos said.
Still, the sight of the once-energetic performer remaining seated throughout the concert left some fans wondering if his determination to keep going had overtaken concerns for his well-being.
"Let's stop forcing elderly people on stage when they clearly have medical problems going on, do not know where they are, are uncomfortable or clearly should just not be there," wrote a Reddit user.
John Stamos Shares Heartbreaking Mike Love Health Update as Al Jardine Reacts to Concert Footage
Former bandmate Al Jardine said footage of Mike sitting at the show left him "speechless," adding: "It's shocking and I was really depressed... That's just not right."
Stamos, who has played with the Beach Boys for decades and has called Love a "mentor," delivered a heartbreaking update after the show that has only intensified fears for the iconic singer.
"My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges," he wrote on Instagram.
"We hope he'll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don't know what the future holds. We have tonight."
Mike Love Defies Doctors' Warnings as Beach Boys' Future Remains Uncertain
The Full House alum also acknowledged that doctors have urged Mike to focus on his health, but described his longtime friend as a fighter committed to performing.
"The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we've always known," he warned at the show. "But he's still every bit the Mike we love."
The Beach Boys recently canceled a string of concerts, and the Cincinnati appearance marked their first public show since July.
With the June 2025 death of founding creative force Brian Wilson, and fellow original members Dennis and Carl Wilson long gone, Love remains the sole original member still touring with the group.