WATCH: Beach Boys' Al Jardine Hollers as Process Server Hands Him Six-Figure Lawsuit From Sports and Entertainment Agent
Al Jardine, an original member of The Beach Boys, tried to avoid being served with a six-figure lawsuit in a video obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.
This outlet can confirm that Jardine was served at Tampa International Airport with documents related to a lawsuit that was filed by sports and entertainment agent Mead Chasky in August 2023 for "breach of contract" and "failure to perform services."
The relief sought is in connection to "money damages of $100,000 plus interest at the judgment rate plus legal fees [of $5,000]," court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
Chasky filed the complaint, claiming Jardine pulled out of a previously arranged appearance with singer Mike Love and original guitar player David Marks due to allegedly wanting more money, despite formerly agreeing to attend and $30-40k investments already made by the sports and entertainment agent.
The agreement was made in writing, but Chasky claimed Jardine did not honor it.
Footage obtained by this outlet showed Jardine looking surprised when he was approached. Jardine was hit with paperwork by two servers, one of whom was a federal court reporter in Sarasota, Florida. Chasky submitted his affidavit of service with the Queens County Clerk on Monday afternoon, moving the process along.
In the video obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jardine dodged attempts to be served after getting off a flight.
"You guys leave or I'm going to get security," said Jardine's son who was standing alongside him. The process server noted he was allowed to do his job.
As a crowd gathered around them, Jardine refused to take the doc and hollered when the paperwork was set on his luggage.
"Ahhhh ... help," Jardine said with a laugh while rolling away his luggage with his son nearby.
Jardine left the papers on the floor at the airport and walked away, seemingly not considering the fact he now has a certain amount of days to respond until Chasky is awarded the full judgment. The doc could be seen on the ground in the video obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The defendant continued to make his hasty exit out of the airport after the exchange, ignoring all attempts to be served and at another point, tossing out the papers after they were again set in his luggage.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jardine for comment.