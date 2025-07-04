EXCLUSIVE: Brian Wilson's Tormented Life – How Abuse, Demons and Drugs Took Unbelievable Toll on Gentle Genius

Brian Wilson, who died June 11, five days before his 82nd birthday, has been widely celebrated as America's greatest modern songwriter – but the music icon's personal life was anything but harmonious, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The driving creative force behind the Beach Boys' massive success was battered by his relatives – emotionally and physically – as he helplessly suffered inside his own mind with what he later said was undiagnosed schizophrenia.

While a protective father later denied it was his idea, Wilson claimed he was forced by cousin turned bandmate Mike Love and his own brothers, Carl and Dennis Wilson, to fire the remaining members of the original lineup – which included pal Al Jardine, who'd stuck with Brian since the early days – because of conflict in the now 82-year-old's behavior.