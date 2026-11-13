Mike Pence Goes Off on Trump Following GOP's Midterm Loss — 5 Years After January 6 Chaos Sparked Major Feud Between Prez and Ex-Veep

Following Republicans' sweeping losses in the Nov. 3 midterms, Vice President J.D. Vance argued that the war with Iran was largely responsible for the party's defeat.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on X. "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so," he continued. "Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay."

Vance maintained that Republican turnout was not the primary problem, arguing that many Americans who supported Trump in 2024 had voted for Democrats instead.

He identified four priorities for winning back those voters: ending the Iran war, addressing inflation, putting America first and changing the United States' relationship with Israel.