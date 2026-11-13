EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Jailed Father Being Compared to Hollywood's Most Notorious Movie Killers

Markle Sr. initially appeared before a federal court in Tampa, Florida, where he was granted conditional release requiring electronic monitoring.

However, prosecutors alleged that he removed the tracking device at approximately 1:45am, prompting his return to custody.

US magistrate judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin subsequently ordered him detained pending trial after finding he had "violated the conditions of his pretrial release."

The judge also directed he should be accommodated separately from the general prison population wherever practicable.

His previous accommodation at a dementia care facility was deemed unsuitable, while authorities confirmed he had surrendered his US passport and Philippine visa.

Markle Jr. has suggested his father's alleged decision to remove the monitoring device may have been motivated by concerns about receiving adequate medical assistance.

He said: "I'm not surprised he's being accused of removing the tag because he probably realised there's no one to take care of him if he stayed at home."

Markle Jr. added: "My sister Samantha was his carer but is now in a wheelchair and he wouldn't be able to cope on his own."

The father and son relocated to the Philippines in January 2025, before Markle Sr. returned to the United States for medical treatment following a blood clot that resulted in the amputation of his left leg.

Markle Jr. reportedly alerted authorities in the Philippines and the FBI after allegedly discovering illegal images among his father's possessions in Cebu City.