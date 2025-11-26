Donald Trump Poses Up With Under-Fire Kash Patel Amid Claims He's 'Considering Replacing' FBI Director Over Controversies Surrounding Private Jets and Country Star Girlfriend

In recent weeks, the nation's top law enforcement official has come under scrutiny for his use of government aircraft, the security detail assigned to his country star girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, and conflicts with other administration members.

Sources claim Co-Deputy FBI Director Andrew Bailey is being eyed as his replacement.

However, Trump appears to be sticking my his man, issuing a response via White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who denied the claims.

Leavitt added when the news broke, she happened to be in the middle of an Oval Office meeting with the president and Patel.