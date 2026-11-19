EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Targeted in Congressional Probe Over Epstein Files and Ghislaine Maxwell
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's White House former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is facing fresh congressional scrutiny over allegations surrounding the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and discussions involving convicted s-x trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to congressional documents obtained by Radar, Rep. Robert Garcia issued a November 18 letter demanding that Wiles identify White House meetings and senior officials involved in decisions concerning the Epstein records, Maxwell's prison interview and her subsequent transfer to a minimum-security facility.
Secret White House Meetings Under Scrutiny
The three-page letter gives Wiles until December 2, 2026, to provide the requested information. Garcia accused the administration of attempting to limit public scrutiny surrounding Epstein's connections to powerful figures.
The congressman cited previous reporting alleging senior White House officials, including Wiles, held meetings in the Situation Room to discuss the administration's response to the Epstein controversy.
According to the letter, those discussions reportedly included strategies for managing public attention surrounding the files. Garcia further alleged Wiles played an important role in shaping the administration's approach to releasing sensitive Epstein-related information.
The claims are allegations outlined in a congressional inquiry, not established judicial findings.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Transfer Sparks New Questions
The letter also focuses on discussions surrounding Maxwell, who was convicted of crimes connected to Epstein's allegations of trafficking of minors.
Garcia cited reporting suggesting senior administration officials considered interviewing Maxwell as part of efforts to address public scrutiny of Trump's past association with Epstein.
The congressman raised questions about Maxwell's subsequent transfer to a minimum-security prison camp following an interview conducted by then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Garcia questioned whether Maxwell received favorable prison treatment in exchange for cooperating with administration officials.
However, the letter does not establish that Maxwell received favorable treatment in exchange for her statements or that Wiles personally authorized the transfer.
Susie Wiles Faces December 2 Deadline
Garcia is requesting detailed information about meetings involving Epstein, the release of related records, and the administration's response to congressional oversight.
The letter specifically asks Wiles to identify meeting dates, locations, and attendees. It also demands information about discussions surrounding Maxwell's prison interview and transfer.
Additionally, Garcia wants the names of administration officials who authorized, directed, or otherwise participated in those decisions.
The December 2 deadline creates a new point of pressure for the White House as Democrats prepare additional oversight activity.
Trump's Epstein Files Controversy Far From Over
The latest congressional inquiry underscores continuing questions surrounding the administration's handling of Epstein-related records.
Garcia framed the investigation as part of Democrats' broader effort to examine potential government misconduct and develop legislative reforms.
But the letter is a request for information, not a subpoena or finding that Wiles engaged in wrongdoing.
It remains unclear what information Wiles will provide or whether the inquiry will produce additional evidence.