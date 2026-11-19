According to congressional documents obtained by Radar , Rep. Robert Garcia issued a November 18 letter demanding that Wiles identify White House meetings and senior officials involved in decisions concerning the Epstein records , Maxwell's prison interview and her subsequent transfer to a minimum-security facility.

Trump's chief of staff faces questions over the White House's handling of Epstein-related records.

The three-page letter gives Wiles until December 2, 2026, to provide the requested information. Garcia accused the administration of attempting to limit public scrutiny surrounding Epstein's connections to powerful figures.

The congressman cited previous reporting alleging senior White House officials, including Wiles, held meetings in the Situation Room to discuss the administration's response to the Epstein controversy.

According to the letter, those discussions reportedly included strategies for managing public attention surrounding the files. Garcia further alleged Wiles played an important role in shaping the administration's approach to releasing sensitive Epstein-related information.

The claims are allegations outlined in a congressional inquiry, not established judicial findings.