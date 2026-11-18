As Radar reported, Dr. Michael Freeman, who is editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, spent roughly a year examining Epstein's autopsy file.

Earlier this week, he delivered his bombshell conclusion in London, revealing the predator's injuries were "consistent with an assault and a struggle."

That was all the proof Mark needed to call for a new probe into his brother's death.

"Dr. Free­man has con­clus­ively shown that the injur­ies on Jef­frey’s body could not have come from a sui­cide. That only leaves hom­icide on the table," Mark told a publication.

"You have got to won­der, who killed him? And who had him killed? Why is the Justice Depart­ment cov­er­ing this up? Who are they pro­tect­ing? An inde­pend­ent body should con­duct a true hom­icide invest­ig­a­tion," he questioned.