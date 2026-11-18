Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Shares Grisly Autopsy Photos as He Calls for 'True Homicide' Probe — 'Why Is the Justice Department Covering This Up?'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, has demanded a new probe into the disputed death of the late convicted s-x offender, after a renowned forensic expert concluded Epstein's demise in prison was the result of a homicide, not suicide, RadarOnline.com can report,
Mark posted many of his brother's gruesome autopsy photos online, while calling for "a true homicide investigation" into the controversy.
Epstein's Brother Wants a New Probe
As Radar reported, Dr. Michael Freeman, who is editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, spent roughly a year examining Epstein's autopsy file.
Earlier this week, he delivered his bombshell conclusion in London, revealing the predator's injuries were "consistent with an assault and a struggle."
That was all the proof Mark needed to call for a new probe into his brother's death.
"Dr. Freeman has conclusively shown that the injuries on Jeffrey’s body could not have come from a suicide. That only leaves homicide on the table," Mark told a publication.
"You have got to wonder, who killed him? And who had him killed? Why is the Justice Department covering this up? Who are they protecting? An independent body should conduct a true homicide investigation," he questioned.
Dr. Michael Freeman Disputes Idea Epstein Hanged Himself
Freeman, who did not see the body, based his conclusions on the files and photographs from the examiner's report provided to him by Mark, who has always maintained that his brother was murdered while waiting for trial on trafficking charges.
The doctor argued a typical hanging produces a smooth, consistent ligature mark that slopes upward toward a peak. The injury, by contrast, was deep, ragged, and branched into a Y-shaped pattern on one side, a pattern Freeman considers more consistent with strangulation.
Freeman also identified what he described as fingernail marks above the ligature line, an abrasion at the base of the neck, and a fresh hemorrhage in the muscle of the left shoulder, which he said could indicate Epstein was strangled from behind and may have struggled with his attacker.
Strange Circumstances Surrounding Epstein's Death
Epstein was found unresponsive in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell in Manhattan on August 10, 2019, while he was awaiting trial, but the circumstances around his death have been heavily scrutinized.
Two correctional officers assigned to monitor him reportedly fell asleep and failed to conduct required checks for about three hours, while surveillance cameras outside the cell malfunctioned.
Footage reportedly also showed an unidentified orange-colored object moving toward the cell block around 10:39 p.m. the night before.
The medical examiner was not permitted to inspect the cell, and the guard who discovered the body later told the FBI, "I don't recall taking the noose off… I don't recall taking the thing from around his neck."
Government Officials Maintain Epstein 'Killed Himself'
Still, Kristin Roman, the medical examiner who performed the original autopsy, told federal investigators she was certain Epstein died by suicide, citing the absence of bruises and debris beneath his fingernails and stating: "This doesn’t look anything like a strangulation."
The Justice Department concluded in 2023 that there had been "job performance failures” by prison officials but maintained the death was a suicide.
The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said this week that it "stands by its determination."