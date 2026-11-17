Dr. Michael Freeman, who holds doctorates in epidemiology and forensic medicine, spent roughly a year examining Epstein's autopsy file after Mark Epstein provided the materials in November 2025.

Freeman told a publication his initial reaction to the photographs was, "Wait a minute, that doesn't look like a hanging mark"

Working with cognitive neuroscientist Itiel Dror and forensic pathologist Anders Eriksson, he argues the neck injuries point to strangulation rather than suicide by hanging.

The researchers have been seeking a peer-reviewed journal to publish their findings.

Freeman said his work focuses on the forensic evidence and what he considers failures in the death investigation, not on identifying a perpetrator.