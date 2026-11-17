Trump Started 'Picking On' Susie Wiles After Her Cancer Diagnosis as Prez Saw Now Ex-Chief of Staff as 'Weak,' Author Claims
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Maggie Haberman has claimed President Donald Trump began “picking on” former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, RadarOnline can report.
The New York Times reporter and author said that Trump thinks having an illness is a sign of weakness, RadarOnline can report.
'Trump Does Not Like Illness,' Author Claims
On the Raging Moderates podcast on Monday, November 16, Haberman claimed, "When Susie Wiles got sick – she’s been fighting cancer since February – she’s said publicly she’s cancer-free. But I don't know anything more about her condition.
"A couple of people have said to us privately that you can trace the beginning of chaos becoming more visible – doesn't mean it wasn't there – but more visible and reverting to the Trump mean, around her diagnosis. She wasn't physically as present; she tried working through it. People knew that she wasn’t there, and Trump does not like…illness. He sees it as weakness. And so, he started picking on her."
Haberman described the claim as based on private accounts from people inside the administration and said the dysfunction predated the diagnosis but became more visible around that time.
Susie Wiles' March Diagnosis
On March 16, it was reported that Wiles, then 68 and the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer the previous week.
At the time, she said she would continue working through treatment, "Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis… Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks."
Trump responded on Truth Social, calling her "one of the strongest people I know" with an "excellent" prognosis and saying, "During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! She will soon be better than ever!"
Within 20 minutes, she appeared with him at a Kennedy Center board meeting.
Multiple Factors in Her Departure
Haberman said Wiles' exit involved several overlapping issues.
Asked about allegations involving Wiles' daughter and a lobbying firm, Haberman replied that "there were a lot of reasons" and that "everybody has an hourglass timer with Trump."
She noted people serving dual roles as special government employees and with lobbying firms, adding that "there was some piece of this where her daughter, who was working for a lobbying firm, showed up in this."
Haberman also recalled Wiles’s long loyalty to Trump, including standing by him in 2021, and contrasted her transactional political style with that of her successor, Stephen Miller.
Midterm Fallout & Replacement
After the Republicans' November midterm losses, Trump replaced Wiles with Miller.
Haberman suggested the combination of reduced physical presence during treatment, internal dysfunction, the lobbying controversy, and the election results contributed to the relationship’s deterioration.
Wiles has said publicly she is cancer-free; Haberman said she had no further details on her condition.