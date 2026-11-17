On the Raging Moderates podcast on Monday, November 16, Haberman claimed, "When Susie Wiles got sick – she’s been fighting cancer since February – she’s said publicly she’s cancer-free. But I don't know anything more about her condition.

"A couple of people have said to us privately that you can trace the beginning of chaos becoming more visible – doesn't mean it wasn't there – but more visible and reverting to the Trump mean, around her diagnosis. She wasn't physically as present; she tried working through it. People knew that she wasn’t there, and Trump does not like…illness. He sees it as weakness. And so, he started picking on her."

Haberman described the claim as based on private accounts from people inside the administration and said the dysfunction predated the diagnosis but became more visible around that time.