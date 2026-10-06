EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ Moves to Kill Epstein Files Lawsuit — as Feds Fight Demand for Unredacted Names, FBI Interview Notes and Secret Records

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Justice Department has asked U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to resolve the lawsuit in the government's favor while challenging efforts to force additional disclosures.

The legal maneuver comes as newly filed documents reveal federal officials have already delivered a collection of unredacted Epstein-related materials directly to Sullivan's chambers for an in-camera review, meaning they can be examined privately by the judge rather than released publicly.

DOJ disclosed the documents were hand-delivered to the court on September 24 at 10:43 a.m. The government filed a formal notice on October 5 confirming its compliance with Sullivan's order.