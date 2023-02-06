Tristyn Bailey Murder Case: Aiden Fucci, 16, Pleads GUILTY & Faces Possible Life Sentence After Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader 114 Times

Bailey had tragically been found with at least 49 stab wounds to her hands, arms, and head that were "defensive in nature," 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza said, indicating that she put up a fight in her final moments.

Fucci allegedly told friends that he planned to kill someone before the crime. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in a nearby pond.

He shockingly posted a selfie of himself in the back of a patrol car while being taken in for questioning at the time, chillingly captioned, "Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?"

