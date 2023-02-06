Tristyn Bailey Murder Case: Aiden Fucci, 16, Pleads GUILTY & Faces Possible Life Sentence After Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader 114 Times
Two years after being charged with first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, accused teen killer Aiden Fucci has pled guilty and issued a public apology to her devastated family.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that Fucci, now 16, entered the plea in St. Johns County Courthouse before jury selection was set to begin in his trial.
"I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," he said in a shocking turn of events.
He is set to return to court on February 23 when they will select a sentencing date. That is expected to happen sometime in March or April, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fucci faces a possible life sentence in prison and a mandatory minimum of 40 years behind bars for first-degree premeditated murder.
Fucci's mom, Crystal Smith, has also been charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly washing blood off her son's jeans following the vicious crime.
He stood accused of luring his St. Johns County schoolmate to a wooded area on Mother's Day 2021 and stabbing her 114 times.
Bailey had tragically been found with at least 49 stab wounds to her hands, arms, and head that were "defensive in nature," 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza said, indicating that she put up a fight in her final moments.
Fucci allegedly told friends that he planned to kill someone before the crime. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in a nearby pond.
He shockingly posted a selfie of himself in the back of a patrol car while being taken in for questioning at the time, chillingly captioned, "Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?"
Police photos showed his chest covered with scratches a day after Bailey's body was located and later found to have evidence of his DNA.
"This was an all-out agency effort. This was also an incredible community effort. The citizens of St. Johns County always show up and this case was no different," Sheriff Rob Hardwick announced in a statement amid the latest development, praising the "strength and grace" of the Bailey family.