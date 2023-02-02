‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Allegedly Armed Wives With Guns & Suicide Pills To Use If Police Ever Tried To Break The Family Apart
New reports are coming out that Dances with Wolves actor and alleged cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse reportedly gave his wives guns and “suicide pills” to use in case the police ever attempted to “break their family apart,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Chasing Horse was arrested on sex abuse charges, and now reports are claiming he trained his five wives to use firearms and allegedly ordered them to “shoot it out” with police or ingest the fatal pills he stockpiled as a backup plan if they ever came to tear the family apart.
The actor was accused of sexually assaulting Indigenous girls as young as 14 for almost 20 years, the New York Post stated.
The investigation into Chasing Horse dated back to October 2022, as SWAT officers raided his North Las Vegas home.
During the raid, police were able to recover memory cards containing videos of the alleged sex assaults, multiple firearms, 41 pounds of marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms from the home.
The sexual abuse accusations against the accused cult leader date back to the early 2000s and span multiple states, as authorities say he used his influence and power among U.S. and Canadian tribes, who believed he was a “Medicine Man” and “Holy Person” that could communicate with higher beings.
Chasing Horse is believed to have led the cult called “The Circle,” and followers allegedly offered their underage daughters for him to take as wives.
He also reportedly allowed other men to have sex with the alleged victims for money.
Two women in “The Circle” claimed Chasing Horse showed them the stash of “small white pills” between 2019 and 2020 and said they had to swallow one to kill themselves if he died or law enforcement intervened.