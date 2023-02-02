‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Allegedly Armed Wives With Guns & Suicide Pills To Use If Police Ever Tried To Break The Family Apart

New reports are coming out that Dances with Wolves actor and alleged cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse reportedly gave his wives guns and “suicide pills” to use in case the police ever attempted to “break their family apart,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Chasing Horse was arrested on sex abuse charges, and now reports are claiming he trained his five wives to use firearms and allegedly ordered them to “shoot it out” with police or ingest the fatal pills he stockpiled as a backup plan if they ever came to tear the family apart.