Splitsville: Tory Lanez' Wife Files for Divorce From Imprisoned Rapper, Requests Legal and Physical Custody of Son
Tory Lanez' wife, Raina Chassagne, has filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage as the rapper serves his lengthy sentence behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chassagne cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup just weeks before what would have been the couple's one-year wedding anniversary, according to a new report.
Chassagne is requesting legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, TMZ revealed.
As we previously reported, the chart-topping performer was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023 after he was found guilty of shooting fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.
It was determined that Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion after a party at reality star Kylie Jenner's home on July 12, 2020. Megan revealed that she needed surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet in her testimony.
He pleaded not guilty but was ultimately convicted of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) and Chassagne quietly wed on June 25, 2023, but it appeared that she never swapped her last name.
In recent months, however, Chassagne did take their son to visit his dad two weekends in a row at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi, Ceasar McDowell, a member of Lanez's legal team, shared in January.
McDowell said the two got to sit at a table and spend 4 to 5 hours together. The father-son duo played board games, did some drawing, and had snacks from the vending machine.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Lanez filed for an appeal after his guilty verdict, citing "erroneous admission of evidence" and "prosecutorial misconduct."
It was alleged that Megan was "allowed to inappropriately answer questions in a narrative format" during the trial, "including testimony concerning irrelevant and inadmissible matters, such as her feelings regarding the circumstances of the incident."
The rapper's legal team further claimed that "sympathy for the victim is out of place during an objective determination of guilt."
It was stated that during closing arguments, "prosecutors made multiple improper appeals to emotion and sympathy for the victim" which "had no bearing on [Lanez's] guilt or innocence."
The prosecution has until June 27 to file their answer after an extension and if it doesn't go his way, Lanez isn't "eligible for parole" until November 2029.