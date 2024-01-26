Your tip
Rap Battle: Nicki Minaj Leakes Verse Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting After 'Hiss'

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship has turned iceberg-level.

Jan. 26 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

So much for Hot Girl Summer because the relationship between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has turned iceberg-level. After Megan dropped her new track Hiss, seemingly dissing Nicki and her sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty, Minaj took their feud one step further by leaking a never-before-heard verse, in which she clowned the 28-year-old rapper for being shot by Tory Lanez, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nicki Minaj's husband is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

Megan poked the bear when she boldly dropped her latest snake-themed single, where she raps, “These h--- don’t be mad at Megan / These h--- mad at Megan’s Law.”

Megan's Law is a federal law in the United States that requires registered sex offender's information to be available to the public. Fans believe Megan's lyric is a not-so-subtle shot at Petty.

Minaj's husband, 45, is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. In 2021, he pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California after moving from New York.

Minaj didn't take Megan's Hiss diss lightly. She quickly jumped on Instagram Live to “have a little fun,” seemingly at her former friend's expense.

She gave fans a taste of an unreleased song, in which she appears to take jabs at Megan's darkest moment — when she was shot in the foot by Lanez, who is serving ten years behind bars for the crime.

"Bad b---- she like 6 foot / I call her big foot / The b---- fell off / I said get up on your good foot," she was heard rapping.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lanez was found guilty of three felony assault charges stemming from the 2020 shooting. He's currently locked up at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, alongside convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Nicki played the verse several times before allegedly taking a hit at Megan's rap abilities.

“You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said before seemingly imitating Megan’s flow.

Fans think the friendship turned sour after Megan teamed up with Nicki's archenemy Cardi B for 'WAP.'

Nicki also began liking several posts that made fun of Megan's appearance and the shooting. Despite her efforts, Megan seemed unfazed by her ex-friend's diss. After Nicki's Instagram Live, the Savage rapper posted a photo of herself laughing.

The ladies were thick as thieves in 2019 during the success of their collaboration, Hot Girl Summer. All that seemed to change after Megan teamed up with Nicki's archenemy, Cardi B, with fans believing Minaj drew a line in the sand after the pair released WAP.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Megan's rep for comment.

