Rap Battle: Nicki Minaj Leakes Verse Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting After 'Hiss'

So much for Hot Girl Summer because the relationship between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has turned iceberg-level. After Megan dropped her new track Hiss, seemingly dissing Nicki and her sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty , Minaj took their feud one step further by leaking a never-before-heard verse, in which she clowned the 28-year-old rapper for being shot by Tory Lanez , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nicki Minaj's husband is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

Megan poked the bear when she boldly dropped her latest snake-themed single, where she raps, “These h--- don’t be mad at Megan / These h--- mad at Megan’s Law.”

Megan's Law is a federal law in the United States that requires registered sex offender's information to be available to the public. Fans believe Megan's lyric is a not-so-subtle shot at Petty.