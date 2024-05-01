Tori Spelling, 50, Reveals She Would 'Love to Have Another Baby' After Filing for Divorce From Dean McDermott
Mother-of-five Tori Spelling revealed she would "love to have another baby," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, shared her desire to add another child to her brood on a recent episode of her podcast, misSPELLING.
Spelling currently shares five children — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 — with estranged husband Dean McDermott.
While the actress is currently in the midst of a divorce from McDermott, she candidly told her guest, country music star Sara Evans, "I'd love to have another baby."
The topic was brought up after Evans, 53, admitted she "would love to be pregnant again," to which Spelling enthusiastically agreed, "Same, my friend!"
"There's no better time in your life than when you bring that baby home," Evans explained. "I never complained about losing sleep, none of that, I loved it."
Spelling echoed her guest's thoughts on newborn bliss, "Never. Nope, same. Same."
The conversation took a bizarre turn when Spelling jokingly suggested that Evans' husband, Jay Barker, should "impregnate" both women, "Jay, would you impregnate both of us?"
While Spelling eagerly spoke about her desire to have another baby, she admitted she was "totally in menopause."
"I'm totally in menopause. But I'm so bummed," Spelling confessed. "I should've freezed my eggs."
After Spelling acknowledged her child-rearing days were over, Evans said she looked forward to becoming a grandmother some day.
"I'm begging my children to have children because, you know, I'm going to just steal the grandchildren," the country singer joked.
Spelling jumped on Evan's comment and said the statement reminded her of the plot to a wild movie idea she has.
"I have this idea, it's like a Lifetime movie idea, where a mother steals her kids' eggs because she's dating a younger man," Spelling explained. "t's called My Daughter's Eggs."
The bizarre conversation followed Spelling's comments on a previous misSPELLING episode, in which she opened up about why she chose to put off her divorce from McDermott, who she was married to for 18 years.
"One of my biggest fears, and this perhaps did make me stay longer, is I feel like in our world it’s difficult to be with a man and have him not feel emasculated," Spelling told guest Shannen Doherty.
"Not by our doing, but by who we are and have been labeled by society," Spelling continued. "We’re not just women who make money, we’re women that have power, we’re women that have fame, I don’t know any different. I feel guilty."
Spelling eventually filed for divorce from McDermott in March, requesting spousal and child support.