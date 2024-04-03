Tori Spelling Eager to 'Tell My Own Story' About Divorce From Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling is preparing for life as a single mom and documenting her journey on a tell-all podcast in the wake of her recent divorce filing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After ending her nearly 20-year marriage to Canadian actor Dean McDermott, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is eager to set the record straight in her new show, misSPELLING.
"The public has always had something to say about me since I was born. So now I get to tell my own story on my podcast...so I’m very excited," Spelling told People at the iHeartMusic Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night.
The actress, 50, said she has begun adjusting to the major life change, saying "I definitely want to redefine it and take the hard out of it. And I feel like it's an evolving time and it's the appropriate time in life and shifts happen in life for a reason and you just keep going. You move forward and you do your one thing."
She teased that she'd be "telling my story, my version, my whole thing with anything" on the podcast.
"Whether it's my books [or] my podcast, I keep it authentic and I always tell it from my side in my perspective and it's my story," Spelling said.
While recording the first episode of her podcast, released on Sunday, the 90210 star called her ex, 57, to notify him she had filed the divorce papers, allowing fans to listen in on her side of the conversation, as RadarOnline.com reported.
When McDermott answered, Spelling said, “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.”
While her ex's side of the call wasn't aired, the pair appeared to argue on the phone.
Spelling went on to say during the episode that she “hate[d] to do this to” McDermott “in the middle of going to work and everything.”
After 18 years of marriage, the actress filed for divorce last week. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Per the court filings, Spelling requested physical sole custody of the kids but said she would be willing to share legal custody and allow visits with their father.
- Tori Spelling Argues With Dean McDermott About Divorce in Private Phone Call Mid-Podcast
- Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott, Demands Sole Custody of Kids and Spousal Support
- Tori Spelling Greets Ex-Husband Dean McDermott and His Girlfriend Lily Calo With a Hug and Kiss During Family Outing
She also listed the separation date as June 17, 2023: a day after McDermott announced the split in a since-deleted social media post.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote in an Instagram post on June 16, 2023.
However, McDermott quickly took down the post. He later revealed that its impact on his wife and kids led him to take a handful of pills "in the hopes that I would not wake up," as RadarOnline reported. He checked into a sober living facility shortly afterward.
Since the couple tied the knot in 2006, their marriage has been plagued with issues, like cheating scandals and money troubles.
An insider told RadarOnline.com that McDermott's "sex addiction" had become too much for the couple to work through and the marriage was "officially done" in 2022.
"Her and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried," the source said. "But Dean's sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time."
Spelling seems to have moved on, setting her romantic sights on the CEO of Southern California-based advertising agency Neuron Syndicate, Ryan Cramer. The pair were seen kissing in recent months while McDermott started dating Lily Calo.