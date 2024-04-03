Tori Spelling Eager to 'Tell My Own Story' About Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is preparing for life as a single mom and documenting her journey on a tell-all podcast in the wake of her recent divorce filing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After ending her nearly 20-year marriage to Canadian actor Dean McDermott, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is eager to set the record straight in her new show, misSPELLING.

"The public has always had something to say about me since I was born. So now I get to tell my own story on my podcast...so I’m very excited," Spelling told People at the iHeartMusic Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night.