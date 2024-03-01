'Act Like a Mother': Tori Spelling Shamed for Twerking at Kids' Basketball Game After Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling is catching heat for twerking at her children's basketball game in front of the kids and, arguably even worse, their parents. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 50, is being mom-shamed for bizarrely showcasing her provocative dancing skills in a crop top during the game, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Flaunting her shrinking figure in a chopped-off white t-shirt and dark-colored cargo pants, the blonde mom of five — all of whom she shares with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott — went PG-13 for a G-rated day with her children.
Thrusting and swirling her hips on the basketball court, the single star showed she doesn't care what others think as concerns grow about her behavior amid her separation.
Twerking Tori's raunchy routine was on full display for all to see — which included several children and parents, who sat on the sidelines in disbelief.
"Backing into the end of the week like …" the actress captioned the footage she posted to her Instagram on Thursday. The clip immediately copped backlash, with several taking to her comments to shame her.
"Very odd way to act while kids are around. Looking for attention? You’re not going to find it at a kids basketball game," one person wrote. "Could you please act like a mother and not embarrass your children? This is so cringe," shared a second.
"The mom every kid is terrified to have at their game," commented someone else. "How do I take attention away from a kids game and put it on me? Asking for a friend," posted another naysayer.
Spelling's behavior has been questioned since her estranged husband announced their separation over eight months ago after nearly 20 years of marriage.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in a since-deleted post.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
Spelling ended up at a $100-per-night hotel with her kids before temporarily living in an RV on a campground amid their separation and ongoing money woes.
Neither Spelling nor McDermott have filed for divorce as of this post, but Dean has moved on.
The actor began dating Lily Calo in October, and the two were rumored to have moved in together last month following his months-long stint in a sober living facility.