Selleck seemingly began his decline in December 2024, after his beloved crime series Blue Bloods aired its final episode, leaving the veteran TV star devastated and apparently turning to fast food for comfort.

"Three hundred pounds on an 81-year-old man is causing severe damage to every cell in his body," Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who was not treated the one time TV heartthrob, says. "He looks like he's headed for a heart attack."

Since the show's end, sources say Selleck has become a virtual recluse, spending most of his days licking his wounds at the sprawling Southern California Ranch he shares with Jillie Mack, 68, his devoted wife of 39 years.

On the rare occasion that he does venture out, it's usually to a local fast food joint, insiders claim. Onlookers have reportedly caught him chowing down on greasy burgers – a habit that some fear is causing Selleck to pile on the pounds at an alarming rate.

"He's in terrible shape right now. You only have to look at him to see that," one source claimed. "It's like he's hit the self-destruct button and isn't capable of snapping out of this rut."