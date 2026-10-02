EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck Sparks Major Concern as Actor Is 'Causing Severe Damage' With Dramatic Weight Gain — 'He's in Terrible Shape'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Friends fear the worst for Tom Selleck after the former Blue Bloods star appears to have packed on the pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Recent photos of the former hunk look like he's put the "pie" in Magnum, P.I.
Tom Selleck Tips the Scales
Selleck seemingly began his decline in December 2024, after his beloved crime series Blue Bloods aired its final episode, leaving the veteran TV star devastated and apparently turning to fast food for comfort.
"Three hundred pounds on an 81-year-old man is causing severe damage to every cell in his body," Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who was not treated the one time TV heartthrob, says. "He looks like he's headed for a heart attack."
Since the show's end, sources say Selleck has become a virtual recluse, spending most of his days licking his wounds at the sprawling Southern California Ranch he shares with Jillie Mack, 68, his devoted wife of 39 years.
On the rare occasion that he does venture out, it's usually to a local fast food joint, insiders claim. Onlookers have reportedly caught him chowing down on greasy burgers – a habit that some fear is causing Selleck to pile on the pounds at an alarming rate.
"He's in terrible shape right now. You only have to look at him to see that," one source claimed. "It's like he's hit the self-destruct button and isn't capable of snapping out of this rut."
Tom Selleck Craves Fast Food, Sources Say
According to insiders, Selleck goes out of his way to hide his bad habits from loved ones.
"He doesn't want people worrying about him, which is why he goes on these secret eating binges," another source spilled. "He rarely, if ever, brings the fast food home with him.
"He knows it's wrong and that he needs to be eating healthy, but he can't help himself.
"The irony is he's trying to get into better shape. He has regular physical therapy and gym appointments that he's been committed to for a while now. But then he goes and ruins it all by ordering junk food."
Tom Selleck 'Can't Let Go of His Unhealthy Lifestyle'
The veteran actor has battled joint pain, arthritis, and serious knee trouble in recent years.
Sources say he's in constant discomfort and has been advised to lose weight, but that’s proved to be impossible while he continues to lead such an unhealthy lifestyle.
"Tom won't let this go. It's totally consumed him ever since the show got canceled," the insider claimed. "People around him believe it's been a huge factor in his overall physical decline. A lot of them worry the show's ending has ultimately destroyed the poor guy."
Tom Selleck Misses His 'Blue Blood' Family
Th decision to kill Blue Bloods seemed to baffle Selleck, especially considering the veteran series remained one of TV's biggest draws.
"It was very frustrating because ... out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television, Blue Bloods was number six in our 15th year," Selleck said. "Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on."
"Blue Bloods was a labor of love ... I think for everybody," he said, adding that the tight-knit cast avoided the backstage warfare that often destroys long-running hits.
"Maybe people don't realize, but a lot of shows become miserable to work on. You get a lot of egos, 'I'm not coming out of my dressing room until he's coming out,' and it's miserable. Blue Bloods was never that."