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Home > Exclusives > Tom Selleck
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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck's Shocking Backslide — Weight Gain and Bad Habits Return Amid Ex-'Blue Bloods' Star's Latest Slump

Tom Selleck is allegedly battling weight gain and old habits amid his latest career slump.
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck is allegedly battling weight gain and old habits amid his latest career slump.

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July 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Tubby Tom Selleck was recently caught on camera looking bloated, bruised and bushed at a fast-food drive-thru in California – and loved ones fear the blubbery Blue Bloods alum is running out of time to ditch the unhealthy habits that threaten to send him to an early grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Selleck, 81, had bulked up big-time after CBS axed his cop show in 2024, ending its 14-year run. But by October 2025, he appeared to have slimmed down – with sources crediting his doting wife, 68-year-old Jillie Mack, for inspiring him to change his ways.

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Tom's Health Spirals Once Again

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Insiders said Tom Selleck has regained weight after reportedly abandoning the healthier habits encouraged by Jillie Mack.
Source: PD3 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Insiders said Tom Selleck has regained weight after reportedly abandoning the healthier habits encouraged by Jillie Mack.

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But insiders told RadarOnline.com the star has gone off the rails – again.

"Tom was going so well. He lost 15 pounds or so by cutting back on those grease binges. But now that willpower seems to have flown out the window," an insider said.

"He's back on the junk in a big way – so, of course, the weight's piling on again. Tom's mobility is still a major issue, too. Most of the time he's staggering around in chronic pain due to his bad back and creaking knees, which have been the bane of his life for years. But what's even more alarming is how low his spirits are."

According to the insider, Selleck had "put his heart and soul into mounting a comeback," adding he still "has this dream" that Blue Bloods will get "some Hail Mary type of revival."

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Comeback Dreams Continue to Fade

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Donnie Wahlberg reportedly discussed helping Selleck join 'Boston Blue,' but the effort 'went nowhere,' according to an insider.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg reportedly discussed helping Selleck join 'Boston Blue,' but the effort 'went nowhere,' according to an insider.

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As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said the aging Magnum, P.I. icon hopes to still be perceived as a bankable leading man.

The insider shared there was talk of former Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg helping him land a spot on his spinoff, Boston Blue – but "none of this went anywhere, and Tom's taken it pretty badly."

Now, the senior is hosting, narrating and producing Crime and Justice With Tom Selleck for The History Channel.

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'Tom Is in a Rut'

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Sources said Selleck remains hopeful for a 'Blue Bloods' revival despite recent career setbacks.
Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Sources said Selleck remains hopeful for a 'Blue Bloods' revival despite recent career setbacks.

However, the insider said: "He wants a lot more than that. He's in a rut that's really got him down.

"And that's why he's stuffing himself with junk – even though he must surely realize he's digging his own grave with a knife and fork."

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