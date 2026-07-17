EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck's Shocking Backslide — Weight Gain and Bad Habits Return Amid Ex-'Blue Bloods' Star's Latest Slump

But insiders told RadarOnline.com the star has gone off the rails – again.

"Tom was going so well. He lost 15 pounds or so by cutting back on those grease binges. But now that willpower seems to have flown out the window," an insider said.

"He's back on the junk in a big way – so, of course, the weight's piling on again. Tom's mobility is still a major issue, too. Most of the time he's staggering around in chronic pain due to his bad back and creaking knees, which have been the bane of his life for years. But what's even more alarming is how low his spirits are."

According to the insider, Selleck had "put his heart and soul into mounting a comeback," adding he still "has this dream" that Blue Bloods will get "some Hail Mary type of revival."