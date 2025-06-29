Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Erika Jayne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Swindler Tom Girardi's Pals 'Raging' His 'RHOBH' Star Wife Erika Jayne 'Ditched Him in Time of Need' – 'She Ran For Cover and Let Him Rot!'

tom girardi pals rage rhobh erika jayne ditched him crisis
Source: MEGA

Tom Girardi's friends say 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne, above, ditched him during his greatest crisis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 29 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Disgraced legal eagle Tom Girardi, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, was sentenced to seven-plus years in prison for swindling millions of dollars intended for his often-destitute clients, including orphans and widows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But his pals are livid Jayne ditched him in his time of need and so far has gotten off without a scratch, sources tell us.

"The second that things started unraveling, Erika ran for cover and left him to rot," our insider close to the 86-year-old fallen fraudster said.

Jayne, 53, filed for divorce Nov. 3, 2020, a month before she and Girardi were accused in a lawsuit of embezzling funds meant for the families of the victims of a plane crash.

Article continues below advertisement

Out Of There

Article continues below advertisement
tom girardi pals rage rhobh erika jayne ditched him crisis
Source: MEGA

Jayne's critics say the 'Real Housewives' star bailed as soon as Tom Girardi fell.

Article continues below advertisement

Girardi, who was the inspiration for the attorney in Erin Brockovich, was later charged in criminal court for using funds intended for his clients to finance his and Jayne's lavish lifestyle.

He shelled out megabucks on flashy cars, closets full of designer clothes and glam squads for Jayne, and bankrolled her vanity project – an entertainment company.

Though the trophy wife was initially named in a lawsuit tied to Girardi's crimes, she was dismissed from the case in 2022 after the court ruled that she had "no actual knowledge" of his actions.

Article continues below advertisement
tom girardi pals rage rhobh erika jayne ditched him crisis
Source: MEGA

Girardi now faces years behind bars for fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

But, according a source, those close to Girardi – who now suffers from dementia – are accusing Jayne of only looking out for herself.

"She ditched him the moment the money ran dry," our source said.

Despite claiming ignorance when questioned about her involvement, both on Real Housewives and in court, Jayne is being sued for $24million by Girardi's bankruptcy trustee, who alleges the reality star used the embezzled funds for her personal expenses and should return the money to the victims.

Article continues below advertisement

Justice Call

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
will smith creepy intensity alienates martin lawrence bad boys

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith's 'Creepy Intensity' Has Alienated His Old Pal Martin Lawrence So Badly Comic No Longer Wants to Do Money-Spinning 'Bad Boys 5'

kim kardashian fed up bianca censori copying her

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Brands Ex Kanye West's Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Her 'Biggest Stalker' — As 'Copycat' Battle Between the Brunettes Gets 'Insane'

Article continues below advertisement
tom girardi pals rage rhobh erika jayne ditched him crisis
Source: MEGA

Girardi's friends want justice served as a $24million lawsuit against Jayne looms.

No date has been set for her trial, but according to the insider, Girardi's pals are eager to see it get underway so the Pat the Puss dancer can be held accountable.

Our insider said: "They don't buy her Miss Innocent act and think she ought to face some justice, too.

"They haven't forgotten how she bailed on Tom the moment it suited her, and they're furious."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.