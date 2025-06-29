EXCLUSIVE: Swindler Tom Girardi's Pals 'Raging' His 'RHOBH' Star Wife Erika Jayne 'Ditched Him in Time of Need' – 'She Ran For Cover and Let Him Rot!'

Disgraced legal eagle Tom Girardi, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, was sentenced to seven-plus years in prison for swindling millions of dollars intended for his often-destitute clients, including orphans and widows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But his pals are livid Jayne ditched him in his time of need and so far has gotten off without a scratch, sources tell us.

"The second that things started unraveling, Erika ran for cover and left him to rot," our insider close to the 86-year-old fallen fraudster said.

Jayne, 53, filed for divorce Nov. 3, 2020, a month before she and Girardi were accused in a lawsuit of embezzling funds meant for the families of the victims of a plane crash.