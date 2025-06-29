EXCLUSIVE: Swindler Tom Girardi's Pals 'Raging' His 'RHOBH' Star Wife Erika Jayne 'Ditched Him in Time of Need' – 'She Ran For Cover and Let Him Rot!'
Disgraced legal eagle Tom Girardi, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, was sentenced to seven-plus years in prison for swindling millions of dollars intended for his often-destitute clients, including orphans and widows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But his pals are livid Jayne ditched him in his time of need and so far has gotten off without a scratch, sources tell us.
"The second that things started unraveling, Erika ran for cover and left him to rot," our insider close to the 86-year-old fallen fraudster said.
Jayne, 53, filed for divorce Nov. 3, 2020, a month before she and Girardi were accused in a lawsuit of embezzling funds meant for the families of the victims of a plane crash.
Out Of There
Girardi, who was the inspiration for the attorney in Erin Brockovich, was later charged in criminal court for using funds intended for his clients to finance his and Jayne's lavish lifestyle.
He shelled out megabucks on flashy cars, closets full of designer clothes and glam squads for Jayne, and bankrolled her vanity project – an entertainment company.
Though the trophy wife was initially named in a lawsuit tied to Girardi's crimes, she was dismissed from the case in 2022 after the court ruled that she had "no actual knowledge" of his actions.
But, according a source, those close to Girardi – who now suffers from dementia – are accusing Jayne of only looking out for herself.
"She ditched him the moment the money ran dry," our source said.
Despite claiming ignorance when questioned about her involvement, both on Real Housewives and in court, Jayne is being sued for $24million by Girardi's bankruptcy trustee, who alleges the reality star used the embezzled funds for her personal expenses and should return the money to the victims.
Justice Call
No date has been set for her trial, but according to the insider, Girardi's pals are eager to see it get underway so the Pat the Puss dancer can be held accountable.
Our insider said: "They don't buy her Miss Innocent act and think she ought to face some justice, too.
"They haven't forgotten how she bailed on Tom the moment it suited her, and they're furious."