'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Spotted on Date With Lawyer Jim Wilkes as Messy Divorce From Ex Tom Girardi Remains Ongoing
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was spotted out and about with controversial lawyer Jim Wilkes, igniting romance rumors amid her ongoing divorce from ex Tom Girardi.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravolebrity, 51, made a recent appearance at Caeser's Palace in Las Vegas as she prepares for her residency at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
She was rocking a patterned long sleeve and red leather pants paired with matching pointed toe pumps in the new photos obtained by The Sun. Erika completed her look with a sleek bun and designer sunglasses. The reality star was joined by a male counterpart believed to be Wilkes, 72, who recently found himself in hot water for "shooting a gun in a domestic dispute."
Records showed that Wilkes told police he shot rounds into a bed and a wall to stop an argument with a woman who hit him.
Wilkes' attorney, Ronald Kurpiers II, told The Tampa Bay Times about the case, "He was attacked and he was defending himself. That's the extent of it."
Attorney Ronald Richards identified Erika's right-hand man in the photos on Twitter while social media users have pointed out that he follows Erika online and has reportedly been her financial backer in recent months.
He's also been described as a "longtime associate" of Erika's ex, 83, prior to the duo's rumored date. RadarOnline.com has reached out to the RHOBH star's reps for comment.
A few weeks ago, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Erika's estranged husband was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation as part of his wire fraud criminal case, meaning Girardi will have to submit to a psychiatric or psychological exam to determine if he can stand trial following accusations he embezzled over $15 million from clients.
Prior to that, it was revealed the trustee presiding over Erika's estranged husband's now-defunct law firm's Chapter 7 scoffed at her demand to be paid damages after a pair of her diamond earrings were sold off to cover some of the extensive legal fees.
Newly filed docs showed the trustee wanted her appeal to be dismissed.
Erika has been dragged into a handful of legal battles involving Girardi as they proceed with a divorce, but denies having any knowledge of his alleged misdeeds.